Manchin Announces $12.6 Million for Clendenin Elementary School for Flood Repairs

December 07, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $12,600,162 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Clendenin Elementary School. This funding will support rebuilding the school after it was destroyed beyond repair in the 2016 floods.

“To this day, families and communities are still recovering from the terrible 2016 floods that ravaged much of West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding has been eagerly awaited by the Clendenin community, and I am pleased that FEMA is awarding more than $12 million to the school so they can continue to rebuild. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to deliver for West Virginia.”

The 2016 floods resulted in severe damages in Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers and Greenbrier counties.