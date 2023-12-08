According to a new press release, KNIME, a software company dedicated to user-friendly data handling, has unveiled KNIME Analytics Platform 5.2, the latest iteration of its open-source platform. The release boasts substantial improvements to the user interface, driven by community feedback, making it more accessible for both novices and experienced users. The KNIME AI Assistant […]

The post KNIME Unveils Latest Release of Its Open-Source Analytics Platform appeared first on DATAVERSITY.