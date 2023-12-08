Hanukkah: World's Tallest Electronic Menorah Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

World's Tallest Electronic Hanukkah Menorah Lights-Up 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

The world’s tallest digital menorah is a beacon of solidarity with the people scarred by the horrific events of October 7.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Hanukkah, the World’s Tallest Electronic Menorah is lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure features a golden candelabra with eight-flickering candles.

The building also features the World’s Tallest Spinning Digital Dreidel and The World’s Largest L.E.D. shower of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars of David.

Through the colossal center column appears the greeting, “Happy Hanukkah” in both English and Hebrew.

Paramount features the world’s most technologically advanced animation lighting system.

During the eight-nights of Hanukkah, Miami’s soaring signature tower illuminates every morning before dawn and from sunset through midnight.

CEO Statement

“The world’s tallest digital menorah is a beacon of solidarity with the people scarred by the horrific events of October 7th,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s developer, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of the Royal Palm Companies.

He continues, “The menorah also signifies the triumph of light over darkness and of good over evil. It is a symbol of truth and justice; and the belief in a higher being.”

Digital Dimension

Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world's tallest digital animation lighting system.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is composed of five-miles of wires connected to 13,400 L.E.D.’s (light emitting diodes) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

It took three years for a team of 12 technicians to install the system.

The nightly electrical utility bill is $34.00.

About Hanukkah

Jewish people around the world light Hanukkah candles to celebrate an ancient miracle, when the people of Israel defeated the larger Syrian Army and reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, around 200 B.C.

The Jews cleaned and restored the once-occupied Temple but had only one small flask of oil to light the menorah, which was the structure’s primary lighting system.

There was only enough oil to burn for one night, but miraculously, the menorah burned for eight nights.

Florida’s Jewish Population Stats

More than 520,000 Jewish people reside in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Nearly 19 percent of Miami-Dade County is Jewish, according to several sources.

Palm Beach County is nearly 16 percent Jewish, according to the Jewish Federation.

The Boca Raton area has an estimated population of 95,000 Jews and 16 synagogues.

Miami Worldcenter

Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is America's second largest real estate development and the city's new retail, residential, restaurant, entertainment, and transportation complex.

BRoll