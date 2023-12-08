2Hats Logic Solutions Expands Global Presence with New Offices in the USA and Germany
Innovating Horizons: 2Hats Logic Solutions Unveils Future-Forward Initiatives in the Heart of the USA and GermanyKOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to strengthen its global footprint and enhance its services, 2Hats Logic Solutions is thrilled to announce the opening of new offices in the United States and Germany in 2024. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to further connect with clients and partners in key international markets.
As a leading provider of cutting-edge IT solutions, 2Hats Logic Solutions has consistently delivered innovative technologies, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions, Laravel services, and AI-based technologies. The decision to establish offices in the USA and Germany aligns with the company's commitment to providing top-notch services on a global scale.
Why the USA and Germany?
The selection of the United States and Germany as strategic locations for expansion is grounded in thorough market research and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients. Both countries are known for their thriving technology landscapes and dynamic business environments, making them ideal hubs for 2Hats Logic Solutions to engage with a diverse range of industries.
Focus on ERP Solutions, Laravel Services, and AI-Based Technologies
The new offices will serve as centers of excellence for 2Hats Logic Solutions' key focus areas: ERP Solutions, Laravel services , and AI-based technologies. The company recognizes the increasing demand for these services and aims to collaborate closely with local businesses to streamline their operations, foster innovation, and drive digital transformation.
CEO Statement: Mr. Aneesh Sreedharan, CEO of 2Hats Logic Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, "The decision to open offices in the USA and Germany is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients worldwide. We are excited about the opportunities these key markets present, and we look forward to building lasting partnerships while contributing to the technological advancement of businesses in these regions."
Building Local Partnerships:
2Hats Logic Solutions is actively seeking collaboration with local businesses, technology partners, and industry experts to ensure seamless integration into the local business landscapes. By fostering these relationships, the company aims to contribute to the growth and success of the communities it becomes a part of.
Innovation Showcase:
As part of its commitment to driving innovation, 2Hats Logic Solutions will host an Innovation Showcase event in each new office location. These events will provide an opportunity for local businesses, stakeholders, and media to explore the latest advancements in ERP Solutions, Laravel services, and AI-based technologies. Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry experts, witness live demonstrations, and gain insights into how these technologies can transform their operations. The expansion will also bring new employment opportunities to the local communities. 2Hats Logic Solutions is actively recruiting skilled professionals to join its dynamic teams in the USA and Germany. The company is committed to investing in talent development programs to nurture the next generation of IT experts and contribute to the growth of the local tech workforce.
About 2Hats Logic Solutions:
2Hats Logic Solutions is a leading global provider of IT solutions, specializing in ERP Solutions, Laravel services, and AI-based technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company empowers businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.
