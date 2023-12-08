Submit Release
The Westin Surabaya Announce Spectacular Festive Collaboration with Minions

Bring back tradition of warm, invite and lled at The Westin Surabaya


Surabaya, Indonesia, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- The Westin Surabaya is excited to welcoming an array of festive events and activities to delight guests of all ages this holiday season.


As the holiday season approaches, we invite you to join us in celebrating festive at The Westin Surabaya, be a part of our warm and inviting atmosphere as we rejoice in the spirit of togetherness the perfect setting for elegant reunions with the ones you cherish.


Special Collaboration with official Minions at Magnolia Restaurant


The Westin Surabaya is thrilled to announce an incredible collaboration with Illumination's popular Minions characters. The hotel will be hosting an exclusive Festive Brunch and Festive High Tea with Minions, a first-of-its-kind event in Surabaya. This event will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from December 16th to 31st, offering a unique opportunity to experience a delightful festive celebration.


Guests can indulge in a special menu that is not only delectable but also creatively shaped like the lovable Minions characters. Festive Brunch will take place at the renowned Magnolia Restaurant, known for its elegant ambiance and exceptional dining experiences. Families and friends will have the chance to enjoy a sumptuous spread while immersing themselves in the whimsical world of Minions. While at Sky Lounge guests can enjoy a spread of unique shaped Minions character of Festive High Tea.


Adding to the excitement, guests will also have the incredible opportunity to meet and greet Minions characters in person during the event. This interactive experience will bring joy and laughter to both children and adults alike, creating memories that will last a lifetime.


Festive Brunch with Minions priced at IDR 698,000++ for adults and IDR 320,000++ for children aged 5-12 years old. As an exclusive offer, guests can enjoy their Buy 1 Get 1 promotion with debit/credit card of BCA, while Festive High Tea with Minions at Sky Lounge is available at priced IDR 348,000/ 1 adult and 1 children.


To stay updated and discover various exciting promotions follow Instagram account @Magnoliaresto


To ensure a seamless experience, interested attendees are encouraged to make reservations in advance. For more information and reservation inquiries, please contact +62 812-3451-7829.


Source: The Westin Surabaya

