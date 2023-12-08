Craters & Freighters Marks 33 Years in Business with a Green Commitment

Craters & Freighters has been actively involved in tree planting initiatives worldwide since June 2015. The company is enthusiastic about these partnerships for the well-being of our planet. Through collaborative efforts with the Arbor Day Foundation and Trees For Future, Craters & Freighters has been actively involved in tree planting initiatives worldwide since June 2015.

We're excited to see the positive effects our partnerships can have on environmental restoration. Our contributions aim to support sustainability initiatives, rejuvenating forests on a global scale." — Mark Giraldi, Executive Vice President of Craters & Freighters

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Craters & Freighters proudly celebrates its 33rd year as the nation's premier specialty crating and shipping company, it reaffirms its dedication to environmental stewardship. In an ongoing dedication to champion sustainability, Craters & Freighters remains steadfast in replenishing the natural materials it utilizes. Through collaborative efforts with the Arbor Day Foundation and Trees For Future, Craters & Freighters has been actively involved in tree planting initiatives worldwide since June 2015. The company is enthusiastic about these partnerships for the well-being of our planet.

Brad Barenberg, the Executive Vice President of Craters & Freighters, underscored the importance of the environmentally-conscious initiative, expressing, "The act of planting trees instills hope for the generations to come. Our objective is to support communities and play a role in the revitalization of both domestic and global forests, promoting sustainability. By simply planting trees, we aim to enhance the environment in numerous meaningful ways."

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with their partners, the Foundation has helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Their vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through their members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

Trees for the Future (TREES) currently works with thousands of farming families across five countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Over their 30+ year history, they worked around the globe. In 2014, they focused their work in select African countries, where the climatic and economic challenges were most pressing and they could make the greatest impact. Decades of unsustainable agriculture practices have resulted in degraded and unproductive land; nutrient-scarce food systems; and farming families who are unable to grow and sell enough to meet their most basic needs. Using the Forest Garden Approach in semi-arid countries like Senegal, they’ve proven that agroforestry is a solution to each of these challenges, effectively ending hunger and poverty while restoring the land and environment.

Craters & Freighters recognizes the potential for promoting eco-awareness and advancement. Mark Giraldi, the Executive Vice President of Craters & Freighters, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to see the positive effects our partnership campaigns can have on environmental restoration. Our contributions aim to support sustainability initiatives, rejuvenating forests on a global scale."

