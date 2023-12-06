EODMU 8 Participates in NUSRET 2023 Invitational Exercise

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 (EODMU 8) is participating in the Türkiye-led NUSRET 2023 invitational exercise from November 28 through December 6, 2023 in the northern Aegean Sea.

NUSRET is a Turkish-hosted annual multilateral exercise for mine warfare units (surface, subsurface, and aerial) focused on Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) employment, shallow water search techniques, and interoperability among NATO Mine Warfare (MIW) battle staffs.

EODMU 8 will conduct dive operations and training to dispose of underwater mines. There will also be multiple, cross-training opportunities to build comradery among the EOD units from 15 participating NATO ally and partner countries. NATO Standing Mine Countermeasures Task Group-2 (SNMCMG-2) is also scheduled to participate.

“At a time when the world is concerned with the unprecedented mining of the Black Sea, this timely exercise provides an outstanding opportunity to train, share best practices, and collaborate with our highly capable NATO allies and partners,” said Cmdr. John P. Kennedy, commanding officer of EODMU 8 and commander, Task Group (CTG) 68.1. “Our hope is to leverage each other’s capabilities and work together to effectively de-mine the region and significantly reduce the risk to all mariners, particularly in the Black Sea.”

In a statement announcing the start of the exercise, the Turkish Ministry of Defense, said, “The aim of the exercise is to provide training for participating units/commands in the planning, execution, and evaluation of mine warfare. It aims to enhance the interoperability of mine warfare elements from different countries, promoting their ability to work together.”

EODMU 8 is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force 68, responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with our allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability throughout Europe and Africa.