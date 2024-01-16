BIT uses CloudVerse.AI FinOps Platform to save 40% on cloud costs

With over $80M USD annual cloud spend under management, CloudVerse is already helping customers saves millions of dollars on their cloud spend.

CloudVerse enables us towards a cost-conscious cultural shift that allows my engineers to gradually understand that cost implications are part of the development process, too.” — Andhika

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIT (Bringin Inti Teknologi), a leading IT solution provider in Indonesia, has achieved 40% cloud cost reduction and fostered standard finance management practices using CloudVerse Multicloud FinOps Platform. The multicloud platform from CloudVerse.AI resulted in a 90% increase in cost allocation coverage, spend waste reduction and budgeting accuracy.

BIT, one of the most influential IT solution providers, places a strategic emphasis on Digital Platforms & Marketplaces. With 5 successful launches focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mortgage services, and carbon projects, effective variable cost and budget management has the center of attention.

Andhika Gannesha, the EVP of Digital Platform Solutions and Services, leads a dynamic team of developers, architects, and engineers responsible for the development and delivery of digital platform solutions, ensuring profitable business growth.

“Cloud costs are very dynamic and charged hourly. It is very important to monitor these costs in real time and identify the real need for each service, establish accountability, understand the real business value of each cloud service and eliminate the waste. CloudVerse platform helped us achieve all of these in no time. We were able to clearly allocate and monitor costs, immediately. Within a few weeks, we realized over 40% reduction in our cloud costs, while maintaining the quality of service”, said Andhika.

Implementing FinOps practices with the right platform

The decentralized and variable nature of Cloud Costs empowers the engineers to commit the companies to spend. Over a 30% of this spend goes to waste. As Cloud adoption grows, the overspend is a massive problem. The CloudVerse.AI FinOps platform is developed from ground up to identify the cloud spend wastage in real time and provide actionable recommendations to the customers. With over $80M USD annual cloud spend under management, CloudVerse is already helping customers saves millions of dollars on their cloud spend.

“We are extremely excited about the partnership with BIT and helping them realize huge savings. Indonesia is one of fastest growing market for public cloud providers and so we see a large opportunity to help our customers to maximize their cloud ROI”, said Chand Deshwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CloudVerse.AI.

About BIT

BIT is an Integrated IT Solutions provider with a vision to become a leading technology service provider company which provides continuously positive value through innovation & effectiveness solutions by prioritizing customer’s satisfaction within the missions to become a trusted partner of customers through an optimal effective service that guarantee solutions, therefore, provide professional resources that is based on performances and integrity.

About CloudVerse

CloudVerse.AI FinOps Platform automates cost-and-usage data collection across 7+ public cloud providers across 100s of cloud services. Product owners, engineering and finance users can use CloudVerse as the metacloud, API and analytics layer to visualize spend trends and configure cost governance policies.