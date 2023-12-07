Moldova: EU Ambassador comes to Edineț to hand over modern buses and launch smart public services

On 6 December, European Union Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova Jānis Mažeiks came to the Municipality of Edineț to launch a number of smart public services, introduced with EU support.

As part of the visit, Jānis Mažeiks handed over eight modern buses to the Municipality of Edineț. The buses are accessible for people with disabilities, have an increased level of comfort and a new payment system that accepts both cash and bank cards.

Thanks to the EU, the municipality will also benefit from a transport management system using GPS, and 17 smart public bus stations, equipped with information panels, video cameras, photovoltaic lighting, and free Wi-Fi.

Jānis Mažeiks also inaugurated the One-Stop-Shop at the City hall as well as the Research Centre for Digitalisation – Smart Lab, created and equipped on the premises of the local Mihai Eminescu Lyceum.

The One-Stop-Shop will soon receive IT equipment, and an urban data platform and e-chancellery system will be developed. Citizens will be able to apply for about 20 types of documents, including town planning certificates for design, building or demolition permits, and much more.

The Ambassador also handed over five grant certificates worth 3.6 million lei to housing associations from Edineț municipality.

Jānis Mažeiks’s visit ended with the inauguration of smart street lighting in the municipal Vasile Alecsandri park and the inauguration of the “Edineț – Smart City” symbol installed in the city centre.

“In recent years, the municipality of Edineț has managed to attract investments from various programmes funded by the EU and its Member States. Infrastructure in schools and kindergartens has been improved, a new water and sanitation system has been built, an industrial park has been developed, providing more than 400 jobs,” said Jānis Mažeiks.

All the new services are part of the project ‘Edineț – insights into tomorrow cities’, financed by the European Union and implemented by the City Hall of Edineț in partnership with Alba Iulia City Hall, Romania.

