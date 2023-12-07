Submit Release
Ukraine: EU-funded project opens five employment support centres for women in Poltava Oblast

Another five employment support centres for women started their work in the Poltava Oblast of Ukraine as part of the ‘WE ACT2: Action for Women’s Empowerment’, project funded by the European Union.

Now, residents of Lubny, Myrhorod, Globyn, Pyriatyn and Hadiach can learn about the employment opportunities in their area, as well as about government and donor programmes to support women. They will also be offered courses on in-demand professions and lectures on employment. 

The main goal of these centres is to strengthen women’s rights, opportunities and economic potential despite Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The ‘WE ACT2: Action for Women’s Empowerment’ project is implemented by UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, with financial support from the European Union, in partnership with the NGO Innovative Social Solutions.

