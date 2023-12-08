Manatee Solar to the Rescue
Assisted homeowner whose solar company disappeared
They had some issues in the disconnect box, the interconnection box and the batteries needed provisioned software updates. We were able to get a tech out and everything is working the way it should.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Earnie and Jackie May of Jacksonville, Florida had come to the end of the line trying to resolve the issues with their $63,000 non-working solar system, Manatee Solar stepped I to help. The couple had signed a contract over 2 years ago with MC Solar — a Texas based solar company. Their solar panels had been installed but they simply didn’t work.
— Jonathan Fletcher with Manatee Solar
Their calls and emails went unanswered. In fact, at this date, the phones are out of service and the website has been taken down. There is no way to get answers from the original solar company. The Attorney General is now investigating almost 250 complaints against the company for several issues that range from solar panels that don’t work, to solar panels that are not providing the benefits they promised.
The homeowners were given hope (and working solar energy) when Jacksonville-based Manatee Solar contacted them to help — at no charge. And the story was featured on News 4 Jax.
“They had some issues in the disconnect box, in the interconnection box and their batteries needed provisioned software updates. So, we were able to get a tech out and everything is working the way it should be,” Jonathan Fletcher with Manatee Solar said.
After a quick inspection by JEA, the Mays were on the grid.
Fletcher said it feels good to help families like the Mays. Manatee Solar set up a hotline to assist other customers in the Jacksonville area experiencing problems with their solar systems. Homeowners can call 866-920-1310 to contact a technician who can make an assessment.
This situation is a warning to homeowners who are considering solar to do their research before choosing a solar company. Consider local solar companies with transparency, integrity and who care about the community. Manatee Solar is here for Jacksonville homeowners. Visit manateesolarfl.com
About Manatee Solar
Formed in 2023, Manatee Solar, founded by the principals of Mirasol Solar, is designing, and installing solar energy systems for homeowners in the Jacksonville, St. Johns, Palm Coast, St. Augustine and surrounding areas of Florida. Mirasol Solar has spanned three generations as a local family-owned business with over 250 years of combined solar experience. As the energy efficiency leaders on the Suncoast Florida, Mirasol brings their experience and expertise to the Northeastern Atlantic Coast of Florida.
###
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram