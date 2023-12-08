“Apricot Marmalade and the Edmondson Transmittal” receives high praise from multiple platforms
I thought the author did an excellent job of peppering the tale with nostalgia when needed.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Apricot Marmalade and the Edmondson Transmittal,” readers are treated to satire at its finest, offering a witty perspective on the complexities of the Vietnam War era.
— Susan Miller of Manhattan Book Review
Ed Reynolds, the protagonist, is a reluctant warrior serving out his military stretch as an intelligence operative in a US Army Military Intelligence unit. MI, as it is known, competes with the CIA, the Thai government intelligence agency, and other intelligence agencies to gather information about Soviet spies and the Thai communist party.
"Apricots never make an appearance in Apricot Marmalade and the Edmondson Transmittal by Lon Orey. What ensues instead is a hilarious tale of dysfunctional intelligence agencies operating in Vietnam-era Thailand,” says David Keenan, a reviewer at San Francisco Book Review.
Susan Miller of Manhattan Book Review said she was surprised at how well she enjoyed reading the novel.
“I thought the author did an excellent job of peppering the tale with nostalgia when needed, keeping it firmly set in the past but still somehow fresh and engaging."
Author Lon Orey served in military intelligence for the US Army during the height of the Vietnam Conflict where much of his time spent was in Thailand, almost next door to the battlefield.
While this book is a work of fiction, Orey’s experience serving in military intelligence enhanced the story and background of the novel.
David Keenan said in his review that “the novel presents the reader with a realistic sense of place, as Thailand’s steaming, snake-infested jungles and humid cities set the backdrop for the action."
Readers interested in reading “Apricot Marmalade and the Edmondson Transmittal” can purchase the book here.
San Francisco Book Review and Manhattan Book Review are part of the City Book Review company and together they publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has ten review outlets, San Francisco, Manhattan, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, Tulsa, San Diego, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines page for City Book Review.
