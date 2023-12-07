Delaware Day Adventure Begins December 7

Submit photos and win prizes to celebrate Delaware Day between December 7-30, 2023

Delaware’s rich history will be celebrated with fun, adventure, and prizes this year in a contest that challenges visitors to explore an exciting statewide lineup of historic sites in December. This year’s Delaware Day Adventure contest is inspired by the state’s crucial role in the nation’s founding, celebrated each Dec. 7. Visitors who explore the five museums managed by the State of Delaware between Dec. 7 and Dec. 30 and submit photos of their visits will get a chance to win a prize.

Known as “Delaware Day,” the Dec. 7 holiday marks the moment in 1787 when Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, giving it fame as the “First State” in the nation.

Here are the rules of the Delaware Day Adventure contest, sponsored by the Delaware Department of State’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and the Delaware Tourism Office:

Visitors who submit photos from all five sites, with at least one photo taken from inside, will be entered to win a grand prize, including a Delaware-themed prize pack.

Visitors who submit photos of at least two sites (either interior or exterior) will be entered to win other Delaware-themed prizes.

For full details and to enter, visit delawareday.delaware.gov/delaware-day-adventure-2023.

The locations of the Delaware Day Adventure include:

Each location will have a Delaware Day Adventure sign with a QR code posted from Dec. 7 through 30. All photos must be submitted through the Delaware Day Adventure webpage by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2023. Winners will be notified by January 19, 2024.

For more information, visit delawareday.delaware.gov.