Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Grand Forks scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at The Hive, 375 2nd Avenue North in Grand Forks.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials is available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 81, also known as North Washington Street, from 1st Avenue North to 8th Avenue North in Grand Forks.



Representatives from the NDDOT, City of Grand Forks, and Houston Engineering will be available to discuss the project.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Dec. 29, 2023, to Deon Wawrzyniak, Houston Engineering, Inc., 4399 South Columbia Road, Suite 101, Grand Forks, ND 58201, dwawrzyniak@houstoneng.com, 701-739-0059 with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23739” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christenson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

