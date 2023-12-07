31st circuit commission seeks applicants for Taylor associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County





7 December 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for associate circuit judge in Greene County (in the 31st Judicial Circuit) to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Nathan Taylor to the position of circuit judge.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be a citizen of the United States, be a resident of Missouri for one year next preceding selection, be a qualified Missouri voter, be not less than 25 years of age, be licensed to practice law in Missouri, and be a resident of Greene County. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at 31stJudComm AssociateCircuitVacancies@courts.mo.gov.









Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2024. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.









The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission plans to meet February 13, and if necessary, February 14, 2024, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.





Current members of the commission are Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.





###





Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.





Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



