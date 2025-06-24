Justice Matters commentary: Seeing first-hand the vital role court staff play in serving communities statewide

As I near the end of my second term as chief justice, I want to share the incredible journey I’ve had visiting all 46 judicial circuits in Missouri over the past two years. My statewide tour was one of the most meaningful experiences of my career, aimed at showing appreciation to the hardworking court staff who keep our judicial system running smoothly every day. These individuals often work behind the scenes and don’t receive proper appreciation. They are on the front row for many challenges facing our local communities and work every day to help address these issues. Their contributions are vital to serving the people of our state.





When I began this tour, my goal was to meet court staff face-to-face, thank them for their dedication, and listen to their concerns. I also apologized for the extra duties we’ve placed on them in recent years, such as requiring them to adapt to a new case management system, implementing redaction rules, and complying with the constitutional amendment requiring them to spend much time searching cases to expunge certain marijuana convictions. Because these changes added countless hours of work for court clerks, I told them how deeply my colleagues at the Court and I appreciate their efforts.





I was pleased many legislators across the state joined me in thanking their local court staff. They asked thoughtful questions and expressed a desire to help with budget and legislative concerns. Some even attended court proceedings, including jury trials, and gained valuable insight into the challenges impacting our courts. Their involvement underscored the importance of all branches of government collaborating in addressing the needs of our judicial system. We all learned a lot talking with court staff and seeing first-hand the activities in the courthouses.





Throughout my travels, I heard about the challenges court staff face, many of which were shared across urban and rural areas alike, north to south, east to west. Their concerns included growing mental health issues in civil and criminal cases; an increase in orders of protection; and substance abuse among young adults leading to more guardianship applications, with grandparents and parents stepping in to manage their adult children’s lives. Hearing about all these experiences, and more, gave me a deeper understanding of the people and communities we serve.





Local court staff also told me about two concerns we were able to make legislative priorities. I was shocked to discover how little jurors are paid in some circuits. I’m proud our efforts led to legislation increasing juror pay and mileage, which now awaits the governor’s signature. Additionally, I heard about the lack of beds and staffing in juvenile detention facilities, especially in rural areas. We successfully advocated for expanded staffing and bed capacity in centrally located facilities in Columbia and Lake of the Ozarks, with funding included in budget bills also awaiting the governor’s signature.





There were more personal moments too. Court staff across the state extended warm hospitality and introduced us to as many people as possible during our visits. They made sure we ate, perhaps too well; I think I gained five pounds from joining judges and staff for lunches on courthouse squares and refreshments at the courts! In Scotland County, staff showed me an 1863 judgment involving my great-great-grandfather. In Callaway, Johnson and Pettis counties, I drove past cemeteries of ancestors’ graves dating back to 1825. In Platte County, I got choked up at the opportunity to address participants in one of our wonderful treatment court programs. I have enormous respect for all these participants, who are striving to beat an addiction and to become productive community citizens and loving family members.





The impact of this tour was greater than I imagined. I was joined for many of my visits by the clerk of our Court or the state courts administrator. Local court staff expressed gratitude for our visits, especially in smaller towns like Trenton and Salem, where they often feel overlooked. Judges told us their staff felt reinvigorated and appreciated after meeting us. One clerk summed it up perfectly, saying, “Thank you for making us feel like we matter.” I’ve tried to capture this sentiment in a new executive report highlighting the work of some of our “local court heroes” and giving them a chance to explain how their work helps their communities.





Many of these staff members have been unsung heroes for decades. In Jackson County, I met Theresa Byrd, who has been a family court employee for 54 years! On the opposite side of the state, I learned the St. Louis County circuit clerk, Joan Gilmer, started as a deputy in that clerk’s office 47 years ago. Just a sampling of other staff with four decades of service or more to the judiciary include Tammy Menkhus, a court manager in Jefferson County; Margie Hartman and Rita Schanzmeyer, both in our Court’s attorney enrollment office in Jefferson City; Patrick Thomasson, a principal court clerk in St. Louis; Mary Creed, a court reporter in the 14th Judicial Circuit (Howard and Randolph counties); and Tom Fishback, our Court’s information technology administrator. Their commitment to their work is inspiring!





I feel incredibly fortunate to have had this opportunity to tour courthouses in many places I had never been before. Meeting so many dedicated court staff and learning about their lives and challenges has been both professionally and personally rewarding. This journey reminded me of the importance of gratitude and connection. Every courthouse, no matter how small or remote, plays a vital role in serving the people of Missouri, and I’m proud to have been part of this effort to recognize and celebrate their work.





Thank you for allowing me to serve as your chief justice. Although my term ends June 30, I look forward to continuing to work alongside my colleagues as a judge of the Court. I am proud to work in a judiciary filled with so many extraordinary people.