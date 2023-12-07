UPDATE** / WILLISTON BARRACKS / FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DATE/TIME: November 22, 2023, at approximately 0711 hours

STREET: I-89 S

TOWN: Bolton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 72.9

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, possible slick conditions

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Owen Benoit

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Town, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 320i

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear end contact and induced damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Josephine Buckley

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the rear quarter panel and wheel well.

INJURIES: Fatal injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

**UPDATE #1, December 7, 2023**

Continued investigation into the motor vehicle crash that transpired during the morning commuting hours of November 22, 2023, has revealed Owen Benoit, 19, of St. Albans Town, VT was traveling at a speed that was far greater than what was appropriate for the road conditions at the time. Evidence indicates Mr. Benoit was traveling over 80 MPH in the moments before losing control of his motor vehicle. Road conditions may have been a contributing factor but were not the primary causation of his loss of control of his vehicle. The vehicle subsequently departed the roadway and struck the motor vehicle that Josephine Buckley, 34, of Essex Town, VT, was attempting to exit after she had previously slid off the road. Ms. Buckley died as a result of internal injuries sustained when she was struck by Mr. Benoit’s vehicle.

Mr. Benoit came to the St Albans Barracks on December 7, 2023 and was issued a citation to answer a charge of “negligent operation with death resulting,” a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091. The arraignment for Mr. Benoit has been scheduled for February 1, 2023, at 0830 hours at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division. Members of the news media should contact the court clerk to confirm the date and time of the hearing. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignment. No further information is available at this time.

**Initial News Release, Dated: November 22, 2023**

On November 22, 2023, at approximately 0711 hours, members of the Vermont State Police Williston Field Station were dispatched to what was reported as a vehicle that had slid off the roadway and struck another vehicle.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Josephine Buckley (34) of Essex Town, VT, was traveling south and slid off the roadway due to suspected slick road conditions. Evidence indicates that Buckley was uninjured following this slide-off event. Approximately 10 minutes later, Owen Benoit (19) of St Albans Town, VT, was traveling south in the left passing lane at approximately 50 MPH when he began to lose to control of his vehicle, causing it to spin. Benoit then departed the roadway and spun at least a second time, at which point the rear end of his vehicle struck the right rear corner of the vehicle that Buckley had been operating. It is believed Buckley was attempting to exit her vehicle prior to being struck by Benoit. Buckley suffered fatal injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded and is the primary VSP unit responsible for investigating this incident. Anyone who may have information that could aid in this investigation is encouraged to contact the State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no further information is available at this time.

