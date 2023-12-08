SWERVE COMBAT TO LIVESTREAM IBA CHAMPIONS’ NIGHT FROM DUBAI

Swerve Combat to livestream IBA Champions' Night 12-9 10:30 am ET

Seven fights, all free, feature Albert Batyrgaziev, the Olympic champion from Russia, facing off the three-time World champion, Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez Estrada

Swerve Combat will deliver another high-profile live boxing event to our audience without paywalls. We are grateful to the IBA for their innovative approach to reaching boxing fans across the USA.” — Steve Shannon

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve TV, a category-leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel operator announced today that they will televise live the International Boxing Association (IBA) Champions’ Night available free to virtually every internet-connected TV in the United States on Saturday, December 9, 2023 starting 10:30 am eastern.

The main event delivers a clash between Albert Batyrgaziev, the Olympic champion from Russia, facing the three-time World champion, Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez Estrada in the 60kg division. The fight card also boasts an 86kg battle with World champion Loren Alfonso Domingues of Azerbaijan facing the formidable World Championships runner-up Aliaksei Alfiorau from Belarus. In another thrilling match-up, Saidjamshid Jafarov, the World Championships silver medallist, will fight against Japan's World champion Sewonrets Okazawa in the 67kg class.

“Once again, Swerve Combat will deliver an incredibly high-profile live boxing event to our audience without paywalls. We are grateful to the IBA for their innovative approach to reach millions of boxing fans across the USA,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV.

Swerve Combat has seen tremendous growth more than doubling viewership in 2023 as a result of increased delivery of combat competitions during the past year and is committed to delivering more free, live combat competitions as its FAST audience grows.

For more information on how to stream Swerve Sports, visit swerve.tv and www.StarBoxing.com

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free combat sports and athletic competitions while telling the stories behind the world’s most inspirational athletes. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, LG Channels, The Roku Channel, SLING TV, VIZIO, Xumo Play and more and is accessible in over 80% of US households. Follow us on Instagram @swervecombat.

Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

#. #. #