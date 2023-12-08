BILL KRUEGER CELEBRITY DRIVE-OFF FEATURES HALL-OF-FAMERS & CELEBRITIES TO RAISE FUNDS FOR NATIVE YOUTH AT TOPGOLF RENTON
Mariner's broadcaster hosts inaugural long-drive challenge with special guests Danny Glover, Lenny Wilkins and local icons with proceeds supporting Native Youth
Our amazing ambassadors like actor/producer Danny Glover and NBA Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens, support our vision & make our special events like the Celebrity Drive-Off meet the need for Native youth.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise Above, a Seattle-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering Native youth, is seeking contestants and sponsors to challenge Hollywood icons and Seattle sports legends through long drive competition.
— Bill Krueger, Director of Development
The Bill Krueger Celebrity Drive-Off will be held at Topgolf Renton, 780 Logan Ave N, Renton, WA 98057 on Monday, December 11th at 5:30pm. VIP Competitors compete against 16 celebrities and 15 other competitors.
The long drive competition and auction will feature a bracket-style competition between celebrities and competitors. Contestants get two drives per set with the best of five rounds advancing to the next round. Fans and competitors can donate dollars for “yards” to impact the game. VIP competitors and fans receive behind the scenes access to the celebrities and competition with only a few spots remaining.
“Native youth face some of the worst health conditions in the United States including higher rates of depression, unemployment, suicide, and drug use,” says Nez Perce basketball legend and Rise Above founder Jaci McCormack. “Representation matters when it comes to Native Youth, because my story is their story. It isn’t easy to break barriers, but it is possible.”
“We have amazing ambassadors that share our values and purpose for impacting indigenous youth,”says Rise Above Director of Development Bill Krueger. “Events like the Celebrity Drive-Off and our annual golf tournament increase awareness of the immense need and raise the funds to deliver education, prevention skills, and mentorship through programs that Rise Above provides”
Celebrity guests include actor and Academy Award honoree Danny Glover; NBA Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens; former Sonics Dale Ellis, former Seahawks Doug Baldwin, Jordan Babineaux, Jermaine Kearse, Reuben Mayes, Randall Morris, Marcus Trufant and Michael Bumpus, former Mariners Jeff Cirillo, Charlie Furbush, Bucky Jacobsen, and Tom Lampkin; current Storm player Jordan Horston, former UW Husky and Olympian Danielle Laurie; media personalities Jim Moore, Jason Puckett, Brad Adam & Angie Mentink; emceed by Saul Spady; and hosted by Seattle Mariners broadcaster Bill Krueger.
Raffle prizes include signed & patched Sonics jacket, two “glass” tickets to the Kraken, Club Membership at Topgolf for a year, Mariners autographed baseballs and more. Special thanks to our top contributors: Jeff Cashman Family Foundation, Cutter & Buck, Port Madison Enterprises, Machinist, Inc, Tutta Bella, Quarterra and Topgolf. For sponsorship information, email billkrueger@nativeyouthriseabove.org.
About Rise Above:
Native American communities have some of the highest rates of unemployment, poverty, substance abuse, and mental illness in the country. Native girls and women complete suicide at three times the rate of the general population. For Native boys and men, it’s at twice that rate. Native youth are 35% less likely to enroll in higher education, 46% more likely to experience homelessness, and they face higher rates of diabetes, alcohol, drug use, and obesity. Rise Above, founded by Native sports legend and Nez Perce tribal member Jaci McCormack, was created to address these realities and change the course of history, one life at a time, through education, prevention skills, sports clinics, mentorship with tribal leaders, and other resources. See more at nativeyouthriseabove.org.
