Governor Healey Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Officer Paul Tracey  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey ordered that the United States of America and Commonwealth of Massachusetts flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings in honor and remembrance of Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. Governor Healey issued the following statement on the death of Officer Tracey and National Grid Roderick Jackson:

“I was horrified to hear that a Waltham Police Officer and several National Grid workers were struck by a car while on the job yesterday. My heart goes out to the friends, family, and colleagues of Officer Paul Tracey and Roderick Jackson who were senselessly killed, and I am praying for the swift recovery of those injured. I’m grateful for the quick work of law enforcement to bring a suspect into custody.

“Officer Tracey dedicated his life to his community and was a hero to many whether on or off duty. I’m thinking about his wife Kristin, a fellow member of law enforcement, his kids, and the Waltham Police Department as they mourn this immeasurable loss.

“Roderick Jackson has been described by those who loved him as selfless, ambitious and hard-working. It’s clear how important he was to his friends and family, and my heart breaks for them during this tragic time.”

