PRECISION HEALTH SOLUTIONS EXPANDS DIAGNOSTIC CAPABILITIES WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF SINUS, EAR, & THROAT PCR PANEL

Sinus, Ear, & Throat Panel by Precision Health Solutions

Our PCR technology, integrated into our ‘Sinus, Ear, & Throat’ Panel, aids providers with essential and precise data, empowering them to make the most informed treatment decisions for their patients.” — Walt Cooper, CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Health Solutions (PHS), a nationally accredited laboratory, has launched a Sinus, Ear, and Throat panel, which is now available for healthcare providers across the United States today. Through strategic collaboration with top-tier providers, this comprehensive panel was designed to detect a wide range of bacteria, fungi, and antibiotic resistance genes that can commonly cause infections.

According to Mission Health, approximately 27 million people in the United States see an otolaryngologist each year. PHS’ Sinus, Ear, and Throat panel identifies a broad spectrum of pathogens that can cause pneumonia, strep throat, bronchitis, meningitis, and more. In addition, with cold and flu season, PHS provides several advanced respiratory pathogen PCR panels that identify RSV, influenza A, influenza B, Rhinovirus, Epstein-Barr Mono, and Covid-19, for example.

“We continue to provide our valued clients with new diagnostic solutions to diagnose and treat infections more quickly, and we invite healthcare providers everywhere to explore the benefits of this test and capabilities that PHS has to offer,” said Walt Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder of Precision Health Solutions. “In addition to this new panel, we are proud to have achieved a National Promotor Score of +90 for the fourth consecutive year, which proves that PHS continues to provide the highest quality of diagnostic service in the industry.”

For more information about Precision Health Solutions’ Sinus, Ear, and Throat PCR Panel and PHS’ extensive range of diagnostic laboratory services and capabilities, please visit the PHS website.

About Precision Health Solutions:

Precision Health Solutions specializes in PCR Molecular Testing, Infectious Disease, Antibiotic Stewardship, and Personalized Medicine through our CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. At Precision Health Solutions, we share a clear purpose, helping people on their path to better health. Through our clinical lab, field partners, and clinicians, we are pioneering a bold, new approach to processing lab specimens and a true focus on the patients we serve. For more information, visit the PHS website.