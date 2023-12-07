Citygate Tackling The Homelessness Crisis
Citygate are now looking to close the gap in the demand for Social Housing and Assisted Living Properties.
104,510 households were in temporary accommodation on March 31st, 2023, up 10% from the same time last year.”LONDON, LONDON, ENGLAND, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Councils nationwide are determined that all tenants should have the security of a safe, well-maintained home. Due to an aging population, an increase in homelessness and other factors including the cost of living crisis - the demand for Social and Assisted Living properties has been on the up.
A recent study has shown that 104,510 households were in temporary accommodation on March 31st, 2023, up 10% from the same time last year. The number of single households in temporary accommodation rose 9.6% from the same time last year to 39,570. The number of households with children also increased by more than 10%, year on year, to 64,950.* Source*
Citygate focuses on the acquisition, packaging and fitting-to-standard of units suitable for Social Housing and Assisted Living requirements. Citygate is currently inviting sophisticated, qualified and high-net-worth individuals to joint ventures in providing a solution to the Social Housing demand and helping to fulfil the needs of Councils and Housing Associations throughout England and Wales. Working with partners will mean an increase in the number of units Citygate can develop and provide at an accelerated rate and hope to have a significant impact on the number of people currently living in subpar, temporary accommodation.
In response to these pressing requirements, Citygate has formulated a strategic approach to address the dearth of suitable housing. Citygate's approach includes the implementation of diverse financing models, partnerships with local governments, and the use of advanced building technologies, all aimed at efficiently increasing the supply of quality social and assisted living homes.
Citygate's goal is not just to provide housing, but to create inclusive communities. Understanding that a home is more than just a building, but a place of security, support, and community for individuals and families, Citygate designs its properties with a focus on the well-being of its residents. This includes integrating features that promote accessibility, environmental sustainability, and opportunities for community involvement.
The investment opportunities presented by Citygate offer not only potential financial returns but also a pathway to effectuate a meaningful societal impact. Collaborating with us provides investors a pivotal role in addressing some of the most pressing social challenges of our era.
Citygate firmly holds the view that everyone deserves the right to a secure and stable home. Working alongside our partners and investors, Citygate is committed to turning this principle into a practical reality for numerous individuals and families throughout England and Wales.
For additional information on investment opportunities and joint ventures, please visit the website.
