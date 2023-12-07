Launch of the Mobile Museum commemorating Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence

The Jubilee Secretariat Team has launched one of its first celebratory projects – the Mobile Museum. The Mobile Museum is a specially curated exhibition that will be installed in schools across the island. The launch took place onWednesday, November 29th, 2023, at the St. George’s Anglican Senior School in St. George’s. To date, the museum has been installed in eight schools across the island.

The physical exhibition features historical artifacts and displays to immerse students in their Grenadian heritage. Two display panels will be installed in each school at different periods during the independence celebration, allowing students to interact closely with the display. The exhibition will present information on Grenada pre and post-independence, discussing its leaders, traditions, and major accomplishments, among other topics.

Apart from the exhibition, the mobile museum project comprises two other components: Inter-School Exhibition and Competition and a podcast series. Building on the momentum of the Mobile Museum, the Inter-School Exhibition will encourage students to research a specific theme and create an exhibition related to Grenada’s history.

With initial funding of $500 provided to each participating school, students will be encouraged to develop these exhibitions using cost-effective materials, with additional funds sought through alumni associations and public mobilisation campaigns.

The final component of the museum is the School Podcast Series. The podcast will be a student-led venture, where students will discuss Grenada-related topics and feature various guests. The episodes of the podcast will be publicly available.

“This project, which was developed by members of the Historic, Heritage and Education sub-committee of the National Organising Committee, actively engages and includes the youth in this momentous occasion as we celebrate 50 years of Independence through education,” explained Gail Purcell, Director of the Jubilee Secretariat. Purcell continued, “The overall project serves a dual purpose: celebrating Grenada’s rich history and paying tribute to the excellence of various schools over the years.”

The Mobile Museum project signifies the National Organising Committee’s commitment to fostering a strong connection between its youth and the upcoming celebrations while sharing the nation’s history and laying a foundation of pride for future generations.

The launch will be broadcast via the Government Information Service streaming service and Mikey Live, allowing audiences nationwide to witness this momentous occasion.