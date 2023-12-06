Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,652 in the last 365 days.

DHS Releases New Interactive Medicaid Renewal Data Dashboard

For Immediate Release

December 7, 2023

Contact

Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683
Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) updated its Medicaid Renewal Data webpage to include a new interactive dashboard. The new dashboard features additional metrics to help further tell the story of BadgerCare Plus and Wisconsin Medicaid enrollment following the end of the federal continuous coverage requirement that kept members enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain committed to transparency with our data so we can continue to help members, partner organizations, and the public understand the changes Wisconsin’s Medicaid programs are experiencing as we return to normal operations,” said Wisconsin Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn. “This new dashboard allows users to filter our data in different ways so they can gain additional insights to what the process has looked like in Wisconsin since June.”

The new dashboard gives more information about how coverage is retained or ended for members in the renewal process. The dashboard that is live today contains data for renewals completed through October 2023. Updates to the dashboard will continue to happen by 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. November renewal data will be available in the dashboard on December 21.

Additional data on the webpage show enrollment trends in BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid, and other state-funded programs and subprograms that provide health insurance coverage. Users can also view enrollment by county, race, and ethnicity. These data help illustrate the broad reach of Medicaid programs supporting the people of Wisconsin.

The DHS website offers information about plans for the resumption of renewals, a toolkit of materials for partners who work with members, and pages of general information for members about this year’s process, including a page where members can sign up for email reminders if they know their scheduled renewal month.

You just read:

DHS Releases New Interactive Medicaid Renewal Data Dashboard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more