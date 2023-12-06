DHS Releases New Interactive Medicaid Renewal Data Dashboard

For Immediate Release December 7, 2023 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) updated its Medicaid Renewal Data webpage to include a new interactive dashboard. The new dashboard features additional metrics to help further tell the story of BadgerCare Plus and Wisconsin Medicaid enrollment following the end of the federal continuous coverage requirement that kept members enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain committed to transparency with our data so we can continue to help members, partner organizations, and the public understand the changes Wisconsin’s Medicaid programs are experiencing as we return to normal operations,” said Wisconsin Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn. “This new dashboard allows users to filter our data in different ways so they can gain additional insights to what the process has looked like in Wisconsin since June.”

The new dashboard gives more information about how coverage is retained or ended for members in the renewal process. The dashboard that is live today contains data for renewals completed through October 2023. Updates to the dashboard will continue to happen by 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. November renewal data will be available in the dashboard on December 21.

Additional data on the webpage show enrollment trends in BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid, and other state-funded programs and subprograms that provide health insurance coverage. Users can also view enrollment by county, race, and ethnicity. These data help illustrate the broad reach of Medicaid programs supporting the people of Wisconsin.

The DHS website offers information about plans for the resumption of renewals, a toolkit of materials for partners who work with members, and pages of general information for members about this year’s process, including a page where members can sign up for email reminders if they know their scheduled renewal month.