Small Business Tech Week 2023 is Coming to the North Florida and Space Coast Area
Join Aurora InfoTech for Small Business Tech Week 2023 on Dec 11-14. Register now. Don't miss this week of inspiration, innovation, and invaluable insights.
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Small Business Tech Week serves as a beacon for business owners seeking not only to adapt but to thrive in the digital era.”NORTH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurora InfoTech, a Cybersecurity service provider for small and medium-sized businesses, is delighted to announce the upcoming Small Business Tech Week in response to the overwhelming success of Small Business Tech Day and the growing demand for a replay!
— Roy Richardson
"In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Small Business Tech Week serves as a beacon for business owners seeking not only to adapt but to thrive in the digital era. We're excited to provide a platform where industry leaders share their insights, empowering small businesses to navigate challenges and seize opportunities," said Roy Richardson, Vice President/CSO of Aurora InfoTech.
Small Business Tech Week, scheduled virtually from December 11 to December 14, promises a week-long immersion into the latest insights and strategies. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to hear wisdom from renowned industry leaders, including Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, AI expert and Co-founder of Siri, Adam Cheyer, Entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz, and Aurora InfoTech's Cybersecurity Expert Roy Richardson.
For those who may have missed the Small Business Tech Day event or those eager to revisit the valuable sessions, Small Business Tech Week provides a second chance. All sessions will be available for on-demand viewing throughout the week.
As SMBs continue to face challenges in the labor market and an uncertain economy, Small Business Tech Week aims to equip entrepreneurs with invaluable strategies to navigate these hurdles. Attendees can expect actionable insights and expert advice tailored to the unique demands of their businesses.
Roy Richardson added, "We recognize the importance of accessibility. Whether you missed Small Business Tech Day or want to relive the experience, Small Business Tech Week ensures that all entrepreneurs can benefit from the wealth of knowledge shared by our distinguished speakers."
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity! Aurora InfoTech looks forward to welcoming entrepreneurs and C-level executives to Small Business Tech Week for a week of inspiration, innovation, and invaluable industry insights.
Register here to secure your spot!
About Aurora InfoTech
Aurora InfoTech is one of the Top 250 MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) worldwide, ranking impressively at 214 and the only firm from the North & Central Florida areas. With us, you can expect a quick response within 30 minutes or less, ensuring that we address your concerns promptly. You can speak with real people to respond to your queries live. You can count on our advanced Cybersecurity solutions, comprehensive technology services, and collaborative approach with customers and vendors, making us your reliable all-in-one point of contact for all technology requirements. Learn More Here: www.aurora-infotech.com
Aluska Richardson
Aurora InfoTech, LLC
+1 407-995-6766
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube