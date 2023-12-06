Governor Shapiro Gets Stuff Done: Putting Money Back Into Seniors’ Pockets and Creating the First Master Plan on Aging

“The expansion of the [Property Tax/Rent Rebate] program by the Governor…it’s more than positive. It’s uplifting. It’s nice to see that someone is finally doing something about what people have been saying.” – Diane Salerno, PTRR Recipient

The expansion of the PTRR program is the largest tax cut for seniors in two decades – giving rebates to 175,000 more seniors and doubling rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify.

Harrisburg, PA – During his first year in office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have gotten stuff done by expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program for Pennsylvania seniors and developing a statewide master plan for aging for the first time ever. Governor Shapiro delivered on a key campaign promise – signing into law a bill that expands the PTRR program and deliver the largest targeted tax break for older Pennsylvanians for the first time in nearly two decades.

In May, Governor Shapiro also signed an Executive Order directing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to develop its Master Plan for Older Adults – a 10-year roadmap to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s senior population and improve Commonwealth services for older Pennsylvanians. The 2023-24 budget also secured $6 million in funding to help seniors stay in their homes and to help Senior Community Centers create safe spaces for older Pennsylvanians.

Thanks in part to Governor Shapiro’s work, according to US News & World Report, the five best places to retire in America in 2024 are all in Pennsylvania.

Read more about the Shapiro Administration’s work to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program and bring state agencies and community organizations together to deliver a roadmap that will help support older Pennsylvanians below.

Expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program: Securing the Largest Tax Break for Seniors in Nearly Two Decades

In the Governor’s first budget address, he proposed expanding the PTRR program – a critical lifeline for seniors that provides a rebate to low-income renters and homeowners every year, putting money back in their pockets so they can stay in their homes.

In August, Governor Shapiro delivered on that promise by signing HB 1100 into law, expanding the PTRR program to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and doubling rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify.

The expansion raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living so no seniors lose out just because their Social Security payment goes up.

Directing the Department of Aging to Create First-Ever Master Plan for Older Adults, Taking Action to Support Aging Pennsylvanians

In May, Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order directing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to develop its Master Plan for Older Adults – a 10-year roadmap to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s Older Adult population and improve Commonwealth services for older Pennsylvanians.

The Executive Order directs the Department of Aging to identify relevant services to older Pennsylvanians provided by other agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction, partner with traditionally disadvantaged or underserved communities to understand their specific needs as older Pennsylvanians and where gaps in services may exist and establish at the Secretary’s discretion a working group to assist in gathering, reviewing, and studying data necessary for the Master Plan.

Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich embarked on a regional listening tour to highlight the Master Plan for older Adults and actively engage older Pennsylvanians and stakeholders across the Commonwealth in the plan’s development.

Securing Budget Funding to Help Seniors Stay in Their Homes

The Governor also secured an additional $5 million in 2023-24 budget funding for the Help at Home (OPTIONS) program through the Department of Aging, to reduce the waitlist of seniors seeking services that will allow them to stay in their home.

The 2023-24 budget also includes a $1 million increased investment in grants for Senior Community Centers to improve safety and accessibility, repair or replace essential equipment, and invest in technology supplies to continue creating safe spaces for older Pennsylvanians to gather and socialize.

