Trellis Spa's Top 5 Ways for Self-Care this Holiday Season

The team at Trellis Spa has curated a gift guide loaded with the best pampering products to use at home. From eye masks to candles or a dazzling manicure kit, each of these products is expert-approved and available in the Trellis Spa retail boutique.

Enjoy the beauty of hope for the holidays. Ten percent of each candle sold will be donated to nonprofits working tirelessly to help trafficking victims.