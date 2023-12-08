Trellis Spa's Top 5 Ways for Self-Care this Holiday Season
The team at Trellis Spa has curated a gift guide loaded with the best pampering products to use at home. From eye masks to candles or a dazzling manicure kit, each of these products is expert-approved and available in the Trellis Spa retail boutique.
Enjoy the beauty of hope for the holidays. Ten percent of each candle sold will be donated to nonprofits working tirelessly to help trafficking victims.
Located in the heart of Houston, Texas's largest luxury spa offers indulgences to combat the stress of the holiday season.
During the holidays, we are all craving a break from our tiresome to-do lists. I always recommend taking a mini-hibernation with quality spa products to get back into the holiday spirit.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tis the season to be jolly. But there is little time left for rest between work parties, family gatherings, breakfasts with Santa, holiday concerts, shopping sprees, and transforming spaces into winter wonderlands. Instead of postponing self-care until after the holiday whirlwind, why not infuse it into the holiday preparations? The team at Trellis Spa, Texas' largest luxury spa, suggests packing rejuvenation into the holiday hustle and bustle for a more balanced celebration.
— Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa Director
"During the holidays, we are all craving rest, relaxation, and a break from our tiresome to-do lists," says Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa Director. "I always recommend taking a mini-hibernation with quality spa products to get back into the holiday spirit. It is amazing what two hours of calm can do for our minds and bodies."
Trellis Spa, located on 27 acres of wooded property in the heart of Houston, offers nearly 50 bespoke spa services, a retail boutique, an onsite restaurant, and a Soaking Pools & Garden experience where clients can enjoy indoor and outdoor relaxation. During the busy holiday season, there is nothing like spending a few hours in a plush robe while enjoying posh pampering or relaxing next to an ambient fire in Trellis Spa's Tranquility Room.
For those who want to infuse the holiday spirit with self-care but can't add another appointment to their already packed schedule, the team at Trellis Spa has curated a gift guide loaded with the best pampering products to use at home. From eye masks to candles or a dazzling manicure kit, each of these products is expert-approved and available in the Trellis Spa retail boutique.
Knesko Collagen Eye Masks
Unwind with these eye masks for a soothing and nourishing skin experience. Available in several different combinations, all Knesko Eye Masks contain proven Gemclinical technology.
Dazzle Dry Mini System Kits
The award-winning Dazzle Dry is a lacquer system that dries worry-free in five minutes and lasts more than seven days. Dazzle Dry kits are free from reactive ingredients, animal byproducts, and animal testing.
Comfort Zone Tranquility Roll-On Essential Oil
This essential oil gives a moment of relaxation while on the go. Packed with aromatic notes, the roll-on emits a calming aroma, giving an overall sense of well-being.
Natura Bissé Diamond Cocoon Sheer Cream
This sheer cream helps minimize the effects of environmental pollution, blue light, and solar radiation that cause premature aging. The moisturizer has sheer coverage to conceal imperfections and even out complexions.
Trellis Spa Beauty of Hope Candle
Enjoy the beauty of hope for the holidays. The Beauty of Hope candles will transform any space into a retreat while bringing healing and restoration to survivors of sex trafficking. Ten percent of each purchase will be donated to nonprofits working tirelessly to help trafficking victims.
Photos available here.
###
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
media@houstonian.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram