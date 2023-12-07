European Medicines Agency (EMA) Patients' and Consumers' (PCWP) and Healthcare Professionals' (HCPWP) Working Parties meeting with all eligible organisations, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 14 November 2023
This meeting brings together all eligible patient and consumer and healthcare professionals organisations and members of the Patients' and Consumers' Working Party (PCWP) and Healthcare Professionals' Working Party (HCPWP).
The meeting focuses on the following topics:
- Availability and accessibility of medicines
- EMA data related initiatives and digitalisation
- Regulatory science and innovation
- Communications
Other topics for discussion include the scientific committees' feedback and Members' voice.