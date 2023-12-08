The Yoga And The Healing Sciences Teacher Training Program At USC
Become A "USC Certified Yoga Teacher”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching our inaugural program at The University of Southern California in Spring 2024, The Yoga and The Healing Sciences Teacher Training (YHSX) is the 1st Yoga Teacher Training Program in USC’s rich 150+ year history.
Hosted on campus from January 13 – May 5, the USC Yoga TT Program is a one-of-a-kind wellness lifestyle training led by Dr. Eden Goldman and championed by YogaUSC Director, Sara Ivanhoe. The program features an incredible guest faculty made up of 25+ top Yoga teachers and Yoga- oriented doctors and therapists, who will help guide participants in using Yoga as the catalyst in creating transformational changes in their lives while teaching them to become Yoga instructors.
And not just any instructors, USC certified Yoga instructors!
What’s more, the YHSX program is already hailed as one of the gold standard Yoga Alliance 200-hour Yoga teacher training programs in the USA and past grads of the program [when it was offered at another University for 10+ years] have reported that it’s “the Harvard of Yoga teacher training programs,” “one of the best educational experiences I’ve ever had,” and that “it’s like attending a Yoga conference every weekend.”
The YHSX program also includes the following special Yoga industry leading highlights:
• A World Class Faculty And An Amazing Educational, Professional, And Spiritual Experience: Featuring a guest faculty of 25+ master world-class Yoga instructors, Yoga therapists, and Yoga-oriented doctors, with over 1,000 YEARS of collective Yoga practice and teaching experience in their combined background, we’ll assist participants in advancing their education and in evolving and expanding their personal Yoga practice and teaching.
• East + West Advanced Perspectives: Led by Malibu Chiropractor, celebrity Yoga therapist, and USC Physical Education and Mind-Body Health (PEMBH) Professor, Dr. Eden Goldman, D.C., C-IAYT, E-RYT500, the USC Yoga TT Program interweaves both traditional Eastern approaches to Yoga practice and spiritual work AND Western healthcare perspectives for wellness (bio-psycho-social-emoto-spiritual) through study and training; plus, we’ll be running one of the 1st ever scientific studies on a Yoga teacher training program analyzing the USC Yoga TT’s effectiveness in improving quality of life, leadership skills, belonging, and physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health
• Our Yoga Is 4 Everybody: The USC Yoga TT Program can be the perfect fit for anyone, whether it’s their 1st time registering for a Yoga teacher training, they’ve already done a 200-hour program, or if they simply want to deepen their practice without having the initial intention to teach
• Transform Life: More than the typical Yoga teacher training, ours at USC is a lifestyle modification and enhancement course using Yoga as a catalyst for healing and mindful lifestyle transformation
Designed to be accessible to students, people with full-time jobs, and those who care for family and others, the USC Yoga TT Program is segmented into 11 live in-person weekends at USC on campus in “The Fishbowl” and 7 live Wednesday sessions on Zoom. We also have a payment plan available where people can get in, reserve a spot, and do the first month of the program – and they only have to come up with $900 until February 1. A great deal! Overall, the USC Yoga TT Program provides an understanding of how Yoga can be integrated into day-to-day life for self-regulation, happiness, balance, productivity, stress management, and personal and community health and wellness.
NAMASTE
USC Yoga And The Healing Sciences Teacher Training Program - Spring 2024