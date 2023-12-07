A high-throughput two-cell assay for interrogating inhibitory signaling pathways in T cells

Here, we first adapt the cellular assay developed by Jutz et al (2017) , by generating a Cas9 expressing version of the Jurkat cell reporter line to make it amenable to systematic arrayed and large-scale CRISPR-based “knock-out (KO)” screens. We illustrate how such an assay can be used to perform arrayed KO screens to individually characterise the roles of the 64 SH2 domain-containing proteins that are expressed by Jurkat T cells in activatory and inhibitory signaling. We then use the method to perform large-scale, genome-wide activation and inhibition screens in a bid to discover new regulators of T-cell signaling during activation via the TCR and inhibition by PD-1 upon engagement with PD-L1. In this way, we establish a method for the efficient perturbation-based interrogation of T-cell signaling in a physiological setting.

Recently, multiple studies have employed unbiased genome-wide screening approaches, using CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing in both primary and immortalised T-cell lines, to unravel cellular mechanisms regulating T-cell proliferation, cytotoxicity, tissue infiltration, cell differentiation, and cell signaling ( Shang et al, 2018 ; Shifrut et al, 2018 ; Kotowski & Sharma, 2020 ; Belk et al, 2022 ). Large-scale activation screens have previously involved T cells being activated with anti-CD3 antibody that is either plate- or bead-bound, or in solution, rather than stimulation being applied in the setting of more physiological cell–cell contacts. The advantage of a cell-based activation assay, especially, is that it allows free diffusion of receptors at cell–cell contacts, allowing signal integration. Receptor/ligand pairings can easily be introduced exogenously into the system, so that the integration of co-stimulatory and co-inhibitory signals can be studied systematically. An assay of this type has previously been established by Jutz et al., who used it to characterize the functions of both activatory and inhibitory receptors ( Jutz et al, 2017 ) using fluorescence-based transcriptional reporters expressed in the human Jurkat T cell line. In these assays, a T-cell stimulator (TCS) cell, which is a murine thymoma-derived cell line (BW5417) engineered to express a membrane-bound single-chain Fv (scFv) variant of the anti-CD3ε antibody OKT3, is used as the APC ( Leitner et al, 2010 ). TCS cells are versatile tools as they can be readily engineered to express a given surface protein to study T-cell co-inhibitory or co-stimulatory processes, hence this system provides an ideal platform to characterise signalling processes in T cells.

Although the signaling pathway proximal to the TCR has been very well characterised, one aspect of T-cell signaling that is yet to be fully explored is how inhibitory signals are generated, although the involvement of yet more SH2 domain-containing proteins is clear ( Lorenz, 2009 ). Two SH2 domain-containing phosphatases, SHP1 and SHP2, also known as PTPN6 and PTPN11, respectively, are thought to be involved in inhibitory signaling downstream of many inhibitory receptors including two of the most important, PD-1 and BTLA. These phosphatases limit T-cell activation by dephosphorylating key TCR signaling molecules including ZAP-70 and CD3ζ ( Sheppard et al, 2004 ). SHP1 was initially believed to be the main effector downstream of both receptors ( Riley, 2009 ), although more recent work suggests that PD-1 primarily recruits SHP2, and BTLA SHP1, as a result of sequence differences in their pTyr motifs ( Celis-Gutierrez et al, 2019 ; Xu et al, 2020 , 2021 ). On the other hand, inhibitory effects of both proteins have also been proposed to be only partially because of the activities of SHP1 and SHP2, implying that inhibitory signaling by these receptors is yet to be fully characterised ( Xu et al, 2020 ).

T cells have a key role in immune-mediated host protection from cancer, infection, and autoimmune diseases. Activation of T cells requires ligand binding by cell surface receptors, which initiate downstream signal transduction cascades ( Smith-Garvin et al, 2009 ). These signaling events mostly rely on tyrosine phosphorylation of the cytosolic tails of the surface receptors, which in turn allows recruitment of intracellular signaling proteins that contain phosphotyrosine (pTyr)-binding domains. Many of the proteins involved in this process contain one or more Src homology 2 (SH2) domains, 100 amino-acid structures that bind specifically to pTyr. Signaling is initiated by the T-cell receptor (TCR), which binds peptides presented by APCs in the form of complexes with MHC molecules, at contacts depleted of large phosphatases where receptor phosphorylation by the SH2 domain-containing tyrosine kinase LCK is proposed to be favoured ( Davis & van der Merwe, 2006 ). Either CD4 or CD8 co-receptors can also bind the MHC, stabilizing the association of LCK with the phosphorylated TCR ( Jiang et al, 2011 ). TCR/CD3 complex phosphorylation allows the recruitment of a key downstream effector, ZAP-70, another SH2 domain-containing protein, to CD3ζ. Phosphorylation of the membrane-anchored LAT protein by ZAP-70 at multiple Tyr sites results in turn in protein recruitment and formation of a signaling complex comprising of multiple SH2 domain-containing proteins including GADS, GRB2, SOS, VAV1, ITK, and PLC-γ1, leading eventually to the initiation of transcription by NFκB1, NFAT, and AP-1 ( Courtney et al, 2018 ; Shah et al, 2021 ).

A two-cell system for genetic analysis of inhibitory and activatory signaling in T cells To study activatory T-cell signaling in the context of both co-activatory and co-inhibitory signals from CD28 and PD-1, we first established a range of signaling settings using Jurkat T cells in the two-cell assay system described by Leitner et al (2010). In this system, the Jurkat reporter cell lines, with or without PD-1, henceforth referred to as Jurkat/PD-1 and Jurkat/control, are stimulated with a previously described TCS, a murine thymoma cell line, BW5417, that co-expresses a membrane-bound single-chain Fv (scFv) variant of the anti-CD3ε antibody OKT3 and high levels of PD-L1 and CD86 (TCS/CD86/PD-L1) (Leitner et al, 2010). The Jurkat cells are engineered to express eGFP under the control of the NFκB transcription factor, allowing eGFP levels to be used as a measure of activation (see schematics in Fig 1A). We sought to study inhibitory signaling, in a single cell-line, in the context of low activatory signaling, in which only the TCR/CD3 complex is engaged (signal 1), and high activatory signaling, wherein both TCR and CD28 are engaged (signal 1 + 2). To achieve this, we co-cultured Jurkat cells with stimulator cell line TCS/CD86/PD-L1 that were pretreated with (i) anti-CD86, (ii) anti-PD-L1 or (iii) both anti-CD86 and anti-PD-L1 blocking antibodies, creating stimulator cells equivalent to TCS/PD-L1, TCS/CD86, and TCS only, respectively. Cultures of Jurkat/control cells to which no TCS were added were used as baseline controls. In the signal 1 condition, Jurkat/control cells stimulated with TCS produced eGFP expression levels equivalent to those stimulated with TCS/PD-L1 cells, whereas Jurkat/PD-1 cells stimulated with TCS had significantly higher levels of eGFP expression compared with those stimulated with TCS/PD-L1 cells, demonstrating the inhibitory effects of PD-1 on the activatory pathway upon PD-L1 engagement (Fig 1B). In the signal 1 + 2 context (TCS/CD86), all the cells produced more eGFP, but PD-1 engagement (TCS/CD86/PD-L1) resulted in significantly less signaling (Fig 1B). Figure 1. An activation and inhibition assay amenable to single gRNA CRISPR-based genome editing. (A) Schematics of the cellular assay to study activatory and inhibitory signaling pathways in Jurkat T cells (created with BioRender.com). (B) Representative flow plots of eGFP fluorescence levels measured by flow cytometry of Jurkat/control and Jurkat/PD-1 cells co-cultured with four different T-cell stimulator (TCS) conditions or cultured without stimulation (left panel). Mean eGFP fluorescence intensity from three replicate experiments in Jurkat/control and Jurkat/PD-1 cells co-cultured from four different TCS conditions or cultured without stimulation (right panel). Pairwise comparisons performed using independent t test. (C) Mean eGFP fluorescence intensity from three replicate experiments in Jurkat/control and Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted by empty, RELA or NFKB1 sgRNAs after co-culture with TCS only. Pairwise comparisons performed using independent t test against empty-targeted samples within each Jurkat group. (D) Median eGFP fluorescence intensity from three replicate experiments in Jurkat/control and Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted by empty, PTPN6 or PTPN11 sgRNAs after co-culture with TCS/PD-L1. Pairwise comparisons performed using one-way ANOVA, comparing against empty-targeted samples within each Jurkat group. (E) Median eGFP fluorescence intensity of Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted by empty or PTPN11 sgRNAs co-cultured with TCS/CD86 or TCS/CD86/PD-L1, and eGFP fluorescence levels of Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted with the same sgRNAs in the same conditions or without stimulation. Pairwise comparison performed using independent t test between TCS/CD86 and TCS/CD86/PD-L1 stimulated samples (left panel). Representative plots of eGFP fluorescence levels measured by flow cytometry for empty and PTPN11-targeted Jurkat/PD-1 cell line unstimulated or stimulated with TCS/CD86 and TCS/CD86/PD-L1 (right panel). In all cases, the number of replicates is three and P-value asterisks represent: ****P < 0.001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05; ns, not significant. To enable genetic manipulation of the Jurkat cells used in the two-cell assay, we then generated a high-efficiency Cas9 version of both the Jurkat/control and Jurkat/PD-1 cell lines, using lentiviral transduction (Fig S1). We then transduced cells with single gRNAs targeting NFKB1 and RELA and observed a decrease in the expression of eGFP when these cell lines were stimulated with TCS compared with control cells targeted with empty gRNA. This confirmed that eGFP production relied on the NFκB signaling pathway and the two-cell system was amenable to manipulation with CRISPR-based perturbations using single gRNAs (Fig 1C). Next, given the known roles of SHP1 and SHP2 phosphatases in regulating inhibitory signaling, we targeted PTPN6 (encoding SHP1) and PTPN11 (encoding SHP2) using two separate gRNAs and stimulated the PD-1 expressing reporter lines in Signal 1 conditions (TCS and TCS/PD-L1). Targeting PTPN11 resulted in an increase in signaling when PD-1 was engaged, whereas targeting PTPN6 had no effect, reconfirming the role of SHP2 in mediating the inhibitory effects of PD-1 (Fig 1D). We then tested the two PTPN11-targeting guides in activation under signal 1 + 2 conditions (TCS/CD86 and TCS/CD86/PD-L1) and observed that targeting cells with the better-performing guide (PTPN11-g2) rescued signaling (Fig 1E). Altogether, these observations are consistent with recent work showing that PD-1 recruits SHP2 but not SHP1, and indicate that PD-1 inhibition is effective even in the absence of co-stimulatory signaling by CD28, presumably by acting directly on the TCR(/CD3) signaling pathway (Xu et al, 2021). Figure S1. Assessment of Cas9-efficiency in Jurkat:control and Jurkat:PD1 cell lines. Upper panel: schematic of sgRNA expression cassettes used to test Cas9 efficiency in Cas9-containing Jurkat cell lines. Polyclonal Cas9 lines were assessed for Cas9 efficiency using GFP-encoding lentivirus constructs containing either a gRNA targeting eGFP (gGFP) or not (“empty”). Two-dimensional flow cytometry plots of BFP and GFP fluorescence. BFP marks the presence of the lentiviral gRNA. Cells expressing Cas9 were efficient at targeting GFP as evidenced by the loss in GFP expression upon targeting with gRNA (GFP) construct.

Arrayed CRISPR-based screening of the role of SH2 domain-containing proteins in T-cell signaling Having established the cell-based assay that allows signaling through the NFκB pathway and the effects of PD-1 on this pathway to be studied, we used the assay to study the role of SH2 domain-containing proteins in regulating protein tyrosine kinase-mediated signaling in T cells. We compiled a list of 64 SH2 domain-containing proteins that are expressed in Jurkat cells, which included SHP1 and SHP2, based on transcriptome analysis of Jurkat cells from Cell Model Passport (van der Meer et al, 2019, Table S1). We created a CRISPR-based KO arrayed library to target the remaining 62 SH2 domain-containing proteins with two gRNAs for each gene. We then used the two-cell assay to assess signaling outcomes in all five signaling contexts for all the “SH2-targeted” T cells (summarised in Fig 2A). For each stimulation condition, we then identified the targeted genes producing the most extreme changes in eGFP expression (Fig S2). To investigate how targeting of these genes affected signaling under different thresholds of activation and PD-1-mediated inhibitory conditions, we individually investigated each gene. We observed that CSK-, CBL-, and SLA-targeted cells exhibited increased background signaling in the absence of TCR/CD3 complex engagement and produced increased fold changes in eGFP fluorescence compared with the empty transduction control in all stimulation contexts (Fig 2B, upper panel). This confirmed the known role of CSK in phosphorylating, specifically, the LCK inhibitory tyrosine (Tyr505) to reduce the activity of the kinase. Loss of CSK expression allows LCK to remain active and phosphorylate the ITAMs of the TCR-associated CD3 chains, leading to activation without receptor ligation (Schoenborn et al, 2011). The ubiquitin ligase CBL is a well-known negative regulator of TCR signaling and its loss leads to reduced clearance of engaged TCR from the cell surface, thereby increasing TCR signals. SLA (also known as SLIP-1) is another known negative regulator of signaling by the TCR thought to act by linking ZAP-70 with CBL (Tang et al, 1999). Although stimulation of CBL- and CSK-targeted T-cells with TCS/PD-L1 cells under signal 1-type (TCS and TCS/PD-L1) conditions significantly increased activation levels compared with the non-targeted (“empty”) control, both mutants produced lower eGFP levels when PD-1 was engaged. In contrast, under signal 1 + 2 conditions (TCS/CD86 and TCS/CD86/PD-L1), the inhibitory effects of PD-1 were lost for all three targeted genes, indicating that activating signals can readily overwhelm even potent inhibitory signaling mediators (Fig 2B). Figure 2. Arrayed CRISPR KO screen of SH2 signaling proteins in the two-cell signaling assay. (A) Heatmap of the logarithm fold change of the eGFP median fluorescence intensity for each gRNA target and stimulation condition relative to the negative control (empty targeted). Data generated by calculating fold changes from mean MFIs from three replicates for each of the two separate targeting gRNAs. (B) eGFP fluorescence levels of Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted with CSK, CBL, SLA or empty gRNA in five different T-cell stimulator (TCS) stimulation conditions (upper panel). eGFP fluorescence levels of Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted with CSK, CBL, SLA or empty gRNA when unstimulated or stimulated in four different TCS stimulation conditions (upper panel). Pairwise comparisons between control and inhibition conditions performed using independent t test. (C) eGFP median fluorescence intensity of positive regulator (GRB2, LCK, LCP2, PLCG1, VAV1, ZAP70) gRNA-targeted Jurkat/PD-1 cells with two different gRNAs and under no stimulation or stimulation with TCS or TCS/CD86 using a low stimulation regimen. (A, D) Heatmap of logarithm fold change of the eGFP median fluorescence intensity for members of the SRC-family proteins (subset from (A)). (E) Fraction of cells expressing eGFP post stimulation with TCS/CD86 in Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted with empty gRNA and wither LCK sgRNA or sgRNA targeting additional one other SRC family kinase sgRNA (BLK, FGR, FYN, HCK, SRC, YES1). Pairwise comparisons performed relative to LCK-only KO using one-way ANOVA. In all cases, the number of replicates is three and P-value asterisk represent: ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05; ns, not significant. Figure S2. Volcano plots for z-scores derived for each stimulation context and for each set of gRNA libraries. Targeted genes with absolute z-score more than 1.5 are labelled. Each gene was targeted with two different gRNAs and Set A and Set B refer to the two different sets of gRNA libraries. Next, we investigated the genes whose targeting led to reduced activation in all signaling contexts (Fig 2A), that is, NFKB1 (positive control), ZAP70, LCP2, HSH2D, VAV1, GRB2, GRAP and GRB10, SH2B2, ITK, PLCG1, LCK. In the heatmap distance clustering (Fig 2A), these genes clustered in two separate groups, prompting us to investigate whether this was because of the differences in gRNA efficiency, with one of the guides being more efficient, producing a smaller average effect for some of the targets. This was indeed the case. For all genes except LCK and PLCG1, a decrease in eGFP expression was observed under both signal 1 (TCS) and signal 1 + 2 (TCS/CD86) signaling contexts for at least one of the two gRNAs (Fig S3A and B). For the gRNAs with lower efficacy, we tested whether the signal 1 + 2 (TCS/CD86) conditions were masking the effects of the gRNAs by targeting representative genes (ZAP70, LCP2, GRB2, VAV1, LCK, PLCG1) using both gRNAs and reducing the degree of stimulation by decreasing the co-incubation time to 15 h and the Jurkat:TCS ratio from 3:1 to 10:1. Using this less-intense stimulating regimen, we observed significant decreases in eGFP expression in both signal 1 (TCS) and signal 1 + 2 (TCS/CD86) stimulation conditions for all gRNAs (Figs 2C and S3C). Nevertheless, LCK-targeted cells still had higher residual eGFP expression when stimulated under signal 1 + 2 (TCS/CD86) conditions, even though the gRNAs targeting LCK dramatically reduced the levels of LCK at the protein level (Figs 2C and S3C and D). Figure S3. gRNAs from the arrayed screen, whose targeting led to decreased signaling under stimulation with signal 1 or 1 + 2. (A) eGFP median fluorescence intensity of Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted with empty gRNA or positive regulator-targeted gRNAs in three different T-cell stimulator stimulation conditions in both set A (upper panel) and set B (lower panel) of gRNAs. (B) eGFP fluorescence levels of Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted with empty gRNA or PLCG1 or LCK gRNAs from both Set A and Set B. (C) eGFP fluorescence levels of Jurkat/PD-1 cells targeted by gRNAs as labelled under a low stimulation regimen. Worse-preforming gRNAs from high-stimulation regimen are depicted. (D) Expression of LCK on cells targeted either with sgRNA targeting LCK or empty control. LCK is an essential SRC–kinase responsible for initiating TCR signaling (Smith-Garvin et al, 2009), therefore it was unexpected that Jurkat cells targeted with LCK-specific gRNAs would have residual eGFP expression when stimulated under low-intensity signal 1 + 2 (TCS/CD86) conditions, whereas the same targets produced very little residual eGFP expression under signal 1 (TCS) conditions. This implies that co-stimulatory signaling by CD28 is especially LCK-independent. In our original screen of the six SRC family kinase members present (BLK, FGR, FYN, HCK, SRC, and YES-1), only SRC targeting had a modest effect upon stimulation and only upon stimulation under signal 1 (TCS) conditions (Fig 2D). We therefore tested whether these kinases compensate for the absence of LCK in Jurkat T-cells. To test this, we targeted members of the SRC–kinase family in an LCK-targeted cell line and examined the responses of the doubly targeted cells to the lower intensity signal 1 + 2 (TCS/CD86) stimulation. Targeting each of these kinases in addition to LCK reduced eGFP expression, with the largest reduction seen with targeting HCK (Fig 2E). However, the effects were small, suggesting that all the kinases collectively compensate for the absence of LCK. Overall, the arrayed screen offered a way to study the contributions of SH2 domain-containing proteins to signaling outcome under each of the five conditions tested. For many of the known positive and negative regulators, the assay produced the expected increases and decreases in eGFP expression. With respect to the identification of specific regulators of PD-1 inhibition, although we identified CBL, CSK, and SLA as targets whose KO influenced the potency of inhibitory signaling, we did not identify a new mediator of PD-1 signaling among the 64 SH2 domain-containing molecules.