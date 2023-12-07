Reviving Park City's Live Music Legacy: The Marquis Park City Announces Grand Opening in Partnership with LNE Presents
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marquis Park City – an iconic Main Street concert venue formerly known as Park City Live and Harry O’s before that – has just announced its official reopening and a groundbreaking partnership deal with LNE Presents, a leading full-service entertainment company based in Salt Lake City, UT. With LNE Presents' expertise and Marquis Park City's esteemed status, the alliance is poised to redefine the state's growing entertainment landscape and heralds a new chapter for the mountain town's live music scene, which, up until now, has lacked a full-service music venue of this stature since it’s closure.
A cornerstone of Utah's music scene, Marquis Park City will celebrate its grand reopening over the upcoming New Year’s Eve weekend featuring confirmed performances from Nas (12.28), Louis The Child (12.29), and DJ Spider (12.31), with many more to follow. The event marks the culmination of extensive top-to-bottom renovations that have transformed the venue into a cutting-edge performance space. Key upgrades include an increased capacity of 1,200 guests, a state-of-the-art sound and lighting package, an expanded stage, and enhanced guest amenities – promising an unparalleled concert experience in Park City.
A highlight of the renovation is the installation of a L’Acoustic K3 sound system, personally designed and meticulously tuned by acclaimed sound designer, Dave Rat – founder of Rat Sound Systems Inc., and live sound engineer for many A-list artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine, The Offspring, Blink 182, and more.
The timing of this announcement also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the legendary Sundance Film Festival, taking place January 18th - 28th. As the festival draws the world's film elite to Park City, Marquis stands ready to offer an unmatched venue for showcasing musical talent alongside cinematic excellence.
Over the past decade, the mid-sized venue has hosted some of the biggest names in music, creating an almost legendary reputation for intimate fan experiences with superstar artists such as Metallica, Maroon 5, Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Tiësto, Dave Grohl, Kygo, Snoop Dogg, Skrillex, Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, Kid Cudi, Marshmello, Ludacris, Diplo, OneRepublic, Iggy Azalea, Deadmau5, Major Lazer, Steve Aoki, Cage the Elephant, Third Eye Blind, Kaskade, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Slightly Stoopid, Steve Angello, and many more.
Founded in 2012, LNE Presents has rapidly ascended to become one of the most prominent independent full-service entertainment companies in the United States responsible for producing hundreds of mid-to-large-scale concerts along with a number of large-scale music festivals.
The addition of Marquis Park City to LNE’s venue portfolio, which includes the new 6,500-capacity Granary Live, the intimate 600-capacity Soundwell, and SKY – downtown Salt Lake City's premier 1000-capacity nightlife venue and event space – further cements LNE’s position as a powerhouse in Utah’s growing entertainment sector.
LNE Presents Founder, Vaughn Carrick, had this to say about the partnership:
“This partnership is a milestone for both LNE Presents and myself, personally. Considering I began my addiction to live music in this venue back when it was Harry O’s, I feel like I’ve made my way home after leaving over a decade ago. Our collaboration with Kenny & Mimi is more than just business; it's a shared vision to revive the heart of live music in Park City. We're bringing together the best of what both entities offer – the Marquis's history and our innovative approach to live entertainment. It's not just about opening a venue; it's about creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with anyone who steps through the doors.”
With this collaboration, Marquis Park City and LNE Presents are not only bringing back one of the most iconic venues in the state but are set to usher in a new era of live entertainment in Utah, promising unforgettable experiences for artists and audiences alike.
For more information:
https://themarquispc.com/
https://lnepresents.com/
Adam St. Simons
PREAMP Publicity
adam@preamppublicity.com