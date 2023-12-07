The Fitzpatrick Firm: Nathan Fitzpatrick Esq. Recognised as a Rising Star and Super Lawyers Selectee

Atlanta, Georgia – Leading personal injury law firm, The Fitzpatrick Firm, LLC, is proud to announce that its founding member, Nathan Fitzpatrick Esq. has received repeated recognition as a Rising Star and Super Lawyers selectee, honors that are bestowed upon only a select group of attorneys. Renowned for his leading reputation and skill as a Fitzpatrick Firm Car Accident Lawyer, these prestigious recognitions reflect Nathan Fitzpatrick Esq.’s continued commitment to excellence in the field of car accident law and his unwavering dedication to his clients.

Nathan Fitzpatrick Esq. has been honored twice as a selectee by Super Lawyers, a prestigious rating service that identifies outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This selection is particularly significant as it involves a rigorous, multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Notable achievements in the personal injury attorney’s career include a $3.5 million dollar settlement for a client who was hit by a drunk driver and a $2.1 million dollar verdict for a client who was injured in a car accident.

The Rising Star recognition is reserved for the top up-and-coming attorneys, and Nathan Fitzpatrick Esq. has received this accolade eight times for his vigorous and principled approach to his practice that handles a variety of cases in Atlanta, GA, including nursing home negligence, wrongful death, premises liability, auto accidents, trucking accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall, and serious bodily injury cases. The Rising Star selection is awarded to only a small number of attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice and is a testament to Fitzpatrick’s dedication, skill, and potential in the legal field, especially in car accident law.

Along with these honors, Nathan Fitzpatrick Esq. has also been awarded:

“Top 40 Under 40” for the state of Georgia., Top 40 Under 40, The National Trial Lawyers, 2014

“Top 10 Under 40 Attorney” award for the state of Georgia., Top 10 Under 40 Attorney, National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys, Inc., 2015

“Top 100 Trial Lawyers” award for the state of Georgia., Top 100 Trial Lawyers, The National Trial Lawyers, 2014

These accolades underscore Nathan Fitzpatrick’s commitment to legal excellence, his respected standing in the legal community, and his unwavering dedication to his clients, particularly in the realm of car accident law.

Those interested in becoming a client of Nathan Fitzpatrick Esq. at The Fitzpatrick Firm can contact the law firm via email or use the contact form on the firm’s website for a free personal injury consultation.

About The Fitzpatrick Firm

The Fitzpatrick Firm, LLC, specializes in personal injury in Atlanta, GA, and can handle any case, big or small. The law firm is prepared to guide clients through the different legal challenges they may face and is prepared to fight for their legal rights to get the compensation they deserve. The Fitzpatrick Firm’s team of attorneys are highly experienced in understanding the law and using it to help clients achieve their objectives. They are dedicated to helping clients win a case with the maximum monetary reward for their pain and suffering. The Fitzpatrick Firm knows the law and will advise clients on when to settle and when the insurance company is most vulnerable while also ensuring effective communication that keeps clients well-informed each step of the way.

