SunTrust Remodeling Receives Prestigious Master Elite Designation from GAF Roofing Materials

SunTrust Remodeling Achieves Master Elite Designation from GAF, Signifying Pinnacle of Roofing Excellence; Elevated Warranties Ensure Client Confidence.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunTrust Remodeling, a distinguished contractor in Southern California, proudly announces its recent recognition with the esteemed Master Elite Designation from GAF, a renowned manufacturer of roofing materials in North America. This prestigious designation underscores SunTrust Remodeling's unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional craftsmanship.
Founded in 1886, GAF has evolved into one of North America's largest roofing manufacturers, boasting impressive sales nearing $3 billion. With a global presence and over two dozen manufacturing plants across the United States, the company employs more than 3,000 professionals and is trusted worldwide for its top-quality roofing products.
The Master Elite Designation, a prestigious status granted to less than 2% of contractors in North America, symbolizes the industry's pinnacle of excellence. SunTrust Remodeling's attainment of this elite designation highlights their craftsmanship, professionalism, and dedication to providing top-tier roofing solutions. Significantly, this designation empowers SunTrust Remodeling to offer enhanced warranties backed by GAF, covering both GAF products and workmanship, ensuring peace of mind for their clients.
Since 2022, SunTrust Remodeling has successfully completed over 200 projects, expanding its organization to include more than 30 dedicated construction professionals. Under the leadership of CEO Adam Shaul, the company has earned a strong reputation for delivering quality craftsmanship and unparalleled customer satisfaction, firmly establishing itself as a trusted name in the roofing and remodeling industry.
Upon receiving the Master Elite Designation, Adam Shaul, CEO of SunTrust Remodeling, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to receive the Master Elite designation from GAF. This recognition underscores the dedication and hard work of our team. We take immense pride in delivering top-quality home improvement solutions to our clients, and this recognition validates our commitment to excellence. We will continue to set new standards in the construction industry, providing unmatched services and products to our customers."
The Master Elite Designation from GAF stands as the pinnacle of recognition for roofing contractors, offering clients assurance that choosing SunTrust Remodeling for their roofing and remodeling needs is a wise investment in quality and professionalism.
SunTrust Remodeling is dedicated to maintaining its position as a Master Elite contractor and continually providing top-tier roofing solutions to its clients.
