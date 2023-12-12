CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Tampa Bay, FL and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
In-home euthanasia provides dignity and respect for our transitioning furry family members as well as comfort and privacy for expression of love and grief”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Tampa Bay, FL. The company provides peaceful in-home dog and cat euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of Codapet. “It is my wish that every family in the Tampa Bay area becomes aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”
Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia joined Dr. Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“In-home euthanasia provides dignity and respect for our transitioning furry family members as well as comfort and privacy for expression of love and grief,” says Dr. Glenn Cherry. “In-home euthanasia has provided me the opportunity to ease the pain of infirm pets and console the family. It is a time when we must celebrate a live well lived and a peaceful journey to the rainbow bridge..”
Dr Cherry grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida and attended Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in Tuskegee Alabama. He services Tampa Bay and surrounding cities including Orlando, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Kissimmee, Bradenton, Lakeland, Sarasota, Clearwater, Spring Hill, New Port Richey, Riverview, Winter Haven, Clermont, Largo, Brandon, Wesley Chapel, Winter Garden, Plant City, Palm Harbor, and Davenport
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
4. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Tampa Bay, FL. Aftercare and cremation price starts at $50 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
