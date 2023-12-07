New from the leader in replaceable blade knives, Outdoor Edge introduces Razor VX, Advanced Carry Knives.
New from the leader in replaceable blade knives, Outdoor Edge introduces Razor VX, Advanced Carry Knives line of premium carry knives.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Edge, America’s leading manufacturer of knives and tools for all things outdoors, is pleased to announce its new lineup of Razor VX, part of its new Advanced Carry line, featuring the company’s unique patented RazorSafe™ system. This system, developed over a decade ago, allows the user to change blades quickly, easily, and safely with a button, ensuring that an everyday carry knife will never have a dull blade.
Even the most serious knife users know that getting a razor-sharp edge on their knife is time-consuming and difficult, even with the right tools and proper technique. After all, a dull knife is the most dangerous knife; with a dull blade, it is necessary to apply more pressure to make it work, which can cause the knife to slip, resulting in serious injuries. This knowledge led to the development of the RazorSafe system, which has been widely accepted by those who use their knives regularly, including hunting and fishing guides and serious outdoors enthusiasts.
Merging functionality with aesthetics and style, OE’s new Razor VX knives seamlessly integrate the company’s patented replaceable blade system into an elegant everyday carry knife. This innovative approach effectively addresses the perennial issue of sharpening or touch-ups, freeing users to focus on their passions.
This new lineup of Advanced Carry knives features an assisted opening mechanism that can be operated with one hand. Convenient, useful, and quick, spring-assist open knives can be opened rapidly by simply pushing the thumb stud or flipper, making them a powerful, quick-response, one-handed opening tool -- very much like automatic knives but they don't suffer from all the same legal restrictions. These new Advanced Carry knives are beautiful to carry and show, but nothing meets the challenge better if you need a blade in a hurry.
“Revo Brands is dedicated to building market-leading innovative brands. Our Outdoor Edge brand is the leader in replaceable blade knives for the hunting market. We see potential to dramatically grow the brand beyond hunting by building on the success of the revolutionary RazorSafe system. That is why we are launching the Razor VX product line of Advanced Carry Knives for the millions of consumers who carry a knife daily. This ground-up development effort resulted in first-of-its-kind replaceable blade carry knives that are not only high in utility but also feature modern styling and premium technical materials”, commented Howard Tripp, Revo Brand Chief Innovation Officer.
“Consumer feedback has been fantastic, and we are confident that these category-redefining knives will become the carry knife of choice for millions of consumers,” added Roy Wetterstrom, Revo Brand Chief Executive Officer.
In addition, Outdoor Edge has recognized that the carry knife market resonates with style-conscious individuals, similar to the selection of a watch or a phone case. The company is confident that its pioneering category of replaceable blade carry knives will revolutionize the entire knife industry. The fusion of form and function, never before realized, promises to redefine the way people perceive and utilize knives.
The current Outdoor Edge Advanced Carry Knife lineup includes seven unique models – VX2, VX4, and VX5, and two versions of the VX1 and VX3, each in either stainless steel or black oxide. Each features a 3-inch blade length, robust liner lock, ambidextrous operation with a reversible pocket clip for left or right carry, and three or four Japanese 420J2 stainless blades in either a stainless or black oxide finish, the number of blades and exact blade design depending on the specific knife model. Extra replaceable blades can be purchased separately. The knives range in length from 7.3- to 7.5 inches and range between 3.2- to 3.7 ounces.
For more information on the exciting new lineup of Advanced Carry Knives and more information on the entire lineup of Outdoor Edge knives for hunters, anglers, everyday carry, utility use, and game processing, please visit https://www.outdooredge.com/ or call (888) 249-6942.
