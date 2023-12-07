The overall demand for clean dependable electric power grows more complicated
The Linear/1 UPS manufactured by Accratech, Inc. certified UL 60601-1, the Last word in perfect power providing safe conditioned, continuous electrical power for your professional medical team using sensitive critical medical equipment on patients that ar
3 and 5 KW models
Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) that functions as an electric power conditioner as well as a UPS/battery backup.
Time is money; down time is costly up time profitable”NEW LISBON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the complexity of instruments increases whether it's your computer, printer, server, or medical equipment such as a C-arm or laser the electric power needs to be reliable, clean, and free from surges, spikes, noise, and/ or sags in power. Having the combination UPS and Power Conditioner does not only provide reliable comfort for the operator but will save money in the long run. Saving money in relation to down time, saving money by protecting the critical important equipment needed to accurately and efficiently complete the required job or procedure. Time is money; down time is costly up time profitable.
— Tom Chudy
Thomas G Chudy Jr
Accratech Inc.
+1 608-565-2136
tchudy@accratech.com