Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,705 in the last 365 days.

The overall demand for clean dependable electric power grows more complicated

The Linear/1 UPS manufactured by Accratech, Inc. certified UL 60601-1, the Last word in perfect power providing safe conditioned, continuous electrical power for your professional medical team using sensitive critical medical equipment on patients that ar

Uninterruptible Power System

3 and 5 KW models

Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) that functions as an electric power conditioner as well as a UPS/battery backup.

Time is money; down time is costly up time profitable”
— Tom Chudy
NEW LISBON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the complexity of instruments increases whether it's your computer, printer, server, or medical equipment such as a C-arm or laser the electric power needs to be reliable, clean, and free from surges, spikes, noise, and/ or sags in power. Having the combination UPS and Power Conditioner does not only provide reliable comfort for the operator but will save money in the long run. Saving money in relation to down time, saving money by protecting the critical important equipment needed to accurately and efficiently complete the required job or procedure. Time is money; down time is costly up time profitable.

Thomas G Chudy Jr
Accratech Inc.
+1 608-565-2136
tchudy@accratech.com

You just read:

The overall demand for clean dependable electric power grows more complicated

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more