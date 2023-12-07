Chicken Fried Rice Products Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Garland Ventures is recalling 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The chicken fried rice products were produced on November 10, 2023. Specifically, the product is in 12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand "CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE" with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 on the label. The products subject to recall bear the establishment number "EST. P-31993" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare professional.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection primarily affecting older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell a healthcare professional about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.