Westgard Capital’s Partnership with Engagedly Set to Enable the Future of Work
Leveraging Westgard's Proprietary M&A Playbook, Engagedly Expands Into High Growth Non-Desk Worker Segment Without An Expensive Price Tag
Westgard’s involvement would level the playing field for Engagedly, and our direct investment is a vote of confidence towards Engagedly’s unique approach to the Future of Work.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based investment and advisory platform Westgard Capital has announced its strategic M&A advisory role and direct investment in Engagedly’s acquisition of theEMPLOYEEapp, a mobile-first communication platform designed for the modern, deskless workforce. This acquisition marks a significant development in the Future of Work technology ecosystem, particularly for mid-market companies seeking innovative solutions to enhance workforce productivity and engagement.
— Kenneth Chan, Managing Principal of Westgard Capital
Led by visionary founder Srikant Chellappa, Engagedly has explored strategic options to boost its competitiveness, with Westgard’s principals bringing like-minded investors to its first institutional capital raise. Westgard’s ongoing strategic roadmap conversations with Engagedly’s team enabled the company to confidently enter this competitive auction, backed by investor support.
Kenneth Chan, Westgard’s Managing Principal, stated, “When we decided to pursue TheEmployeeApp, Srikant knew Westgard’s involvement would level the playing field against other well-capitalized bidders. Our close collaboration throughout this process cemented our conviction in Engagedly’s unique approach to the Future of Work.”
By incorporating theEMPLOYEEapp into its portfolio, Engagedly aims to provide organizations with effective tools to connect, activate, and engage their deskless workforce. Leveraging Engagedly's AI-powered platform, theEMPLOYEEapp will access additional features and capabilities, enhancing its offerings. This synergy is designed to help organizations build highly engaged, high-performing teams, ready for the evolving work landscape.
Moreover, Westgard’s recent investment in Engagedly's financing round and its participation on the Engagedly board demonstrate its commitment to providing strategic advice and fostering long-term growth. Mr. Chan added, “Our direct investment is a vote of confidence in Srikant’s leadership. Joining the board presents an exciting opportunity to support his vision for a seamless employee experience in hybrid workplaces and the future of work.”
Westgard Capital's involvement in this transformative acquisition highlights its expertise in guiding growth-stage companies with unique modular solutions, equipping them with the tools and strategies to thrive in the evolving business landscape. The firm’s engagement with Engagedly showcases its ability to navigate complex market dynamics and meet the diverse needs of its clients.
