Introducing "The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote" by Jeremy Lee Koehn
EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jeremy Lee Koehn takes readers on an unforgettable journey with his new book, "The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote." This heartwarming and adventurous tale is a must-read for readers of all ages who seek an engaging story filled with life lessons, courage, and the bonds of friendship.
Cody is not your ordinary coyote. Born with a unique spirit and an insatiable curiosity, Cody sets out on a quest to discover the world beyond his coyote clan's territory. Along the way, he encounters a diverse cast of animal characters, each with their own dreams and aspirations. Through their adventures and challenges, readers will be inspired by the enduring themes of perseverance, acceptance, and the power of unity.
"The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote" is a beautifully illustrated, music-infused novel that will captivate your heart. The story resonates with the powerful connection between a mother and her son, encouraging him to pursue his dreams. Readers will be inspired by Cody's dream to fly through the clouds and become a hero, a dream that becomes a symbol of aspiration and determination throughout the book.
The book has already garnered praise for its captivating narrative and timeless lessons. "The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote" is a story that resonates with readers of all ages and backgrounds, making it an ideal addition to school libraries, family bookshelves, and reading lists.
About the Author
Jeremy Lee Koehn is a multi-talented creative force, serving as the primary author, illustrator, producer, and songwriter behind the captivating world of Coyote Story books and media. His debut novel, "The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote," showcases his prowess as both a writer and an illustrator, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative.
"The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote" is a labor of love, self-published on Amazon where it has captured the imagination of readers from all walks of life. The book is slated for review by prestigious publications, including The New York Times and Blue Ink, in the Spring of 2024.
Currently, Jeremy and his family are hard at work on the eagerly awaited sequel, " Escape from the Ancient Realm," a testament to his commitment to crafting stories that inspire, educate, and entertain. As an author, illustrator, and visionary, Jeremy Lee Koehn is a name to watch in the world of literature, offering a fresh perspective and a heartfelt approach to storytelling.
Jeremy’s dedication shines through his proactive engagement. Collaborations with fellow creatives:
He recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book, ‘The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote; Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41Yb64id2NI&ab_channel=TheSpotlightNetwork
He also participated in book fair last 18-22nd of October.
Frankfurter Buchesse Book Fair – 2023
He had done some book signing in the previous years as well.
Apache Junction Public Library - 1177 N Idaho Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Mesa Public Library - 2425 S. Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85202
Patterson Elementary - 1211 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Message from the author:
Dear readers,
I hope you enjoy this unique junior fiction novel with over twenty-five high quality illustrations and original songs. You will experience the thrill of flying over mountains with Cody, walking on clouds in the Sky Kingdom, riding a giant Owl named Otto, and the amazing friendships that form throughout the story. Learn how a Coyote, a Raccoon, a Snake, and two birds learn to work together and become a team that defeats a powerful enemy. It is a remarkable hero’s journey that will speak to the hearts of young people and adults alike. The best part is, all the full color illustrations and songs in the book are available to view and listen to for free at https://www.coyotestory.org/
If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link: https://www.amazon.com/Epic-Tale-Cody-Coyote-ebook/dp/B0CL6C67FG?ref_=
Luna Harrington
Cody is not your ordinary coyote. Born with a unique spirit and an insatiable curiosity, Cody sets out on a quest to discover the world beyond his coyote clan's territory. Along the way, he encounters a diverse cast of animal characters, each with their own dreams and aspirations. Through their adventures and challenges, readers will be inspired by the enduring themes of perseverance, acceptance, and the power of unity.
"The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote" is a beautifully illustrated, music-infused novel that will captivate your heart. The story resonates with the powerful connection between a mother and her son, encouraging him to pursue his dreams. Readers will be inspired by Cody's dream to fly through the clouds and become a hero, a dream that becomes a symbol of aspiration and determination throughout the book.
The book has already garnered praise for its captivating narrative and timeless lessons. "The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote" is a story that resonates with readers of all ages and backgrounds, making it an ideal addition to school libraries, family bookshelves, and reading lists.
About the Author
Jeremy Lee Koehn is a multi-talented creative force, serving as the primary author, illustrator, producer, and songwriter behind the captivating world of Coyote Story books and media. His debut novel, "The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote," showcases his prowess as both a writer and an illustrator, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative.
"The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote" is a labor of love, self-published on Amazon where it has captured the imagination of readers from all walks of life. The book is slated for review by prestigious publications, including The New York Times and Blue Ink, in the Spring of 2024.
Currently, Jeremy and his family are hard at work on the eagerly awaited sequel, " Escape from the Ancient Realm," a testament to his commitment to crafting stories that inspire, educate, and entertain. As an author, illustrator, and visionary, Jeremy Lee Koehn is a name to watch in the world of literature, offering a fresh perspective and a heartfelt approach to storytelling.
Jeremy’s dedication shines through his proactive engagement. Collaborations with fellow creatives:
He recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book, ‘The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote; Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41Yb64id2NI&ab_channel=TheSpotlightNetwork
He also participated in book fair last 18-22nd of October.
Frankfurter Buchesse Book Fair – 2023
He had done some book signing in the previous years as well.
Apache Junction Public Library - 1177 N Idaho Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Mesa Public Library - 2425 S. Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85202
Patterson Elementary - 1211 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Message from the author:
Dear readers,
I hope you enjoy this unique junior fiction novel with over twenty-five high quality illustrations and original songs. You will experience the thrill of flying over mountains with Cody, walking on clouds in the Sky Kingdom, riding a giant Owl named Otto, and the amazing friendships that form throughout the story. Learn how a Coyote, a Raccoon, a Snake, and two birds learn to work together and become a team that defeats a powerful enemy. It is a remarkable hero’s journey that will speak to the hearts of young people and adults alike. The best part is, all the full color illustrations and songs in the book are available to view and listen to for free at https://www.coyotestory.org/
If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link: https://www.amazon.com/Epic-Tale-Cody-Coyote-ebook/dp/B0CL6C67FG?ref_=
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+ +1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The Epic Tale of Cody Coyote on Spotlight with Logan Crawford