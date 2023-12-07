Submit Release
Microtech's Small Business Tech Week Prepares Law Firms for Upcoming Technological Shifts

Microtech hosts Small Business Tech Week from Dec 11-14 to gear up law firms for tech shifts with top speakers, free insights & tools for legal industry growth.

Microtech's Small Business Tech Week delivers powerful, free tools for firms aiming to thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.”
— Brian Karpf of Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, P.A.
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the legal industry balances on the tip of major technological changes, Microtech Computer Services' second annual Small Business Tech Week is recognized as the key virtual event to launch law firms into the new era of technology, cybersecurity, and AI. This free online event, scheduled from December 11-14, 2023, is dedicated to empowering small to medium-sized law firms with the technological infrastructure required for a successful future.

Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, P.A. (YBK&K), renowned for their progressive use of legal technology, has announced their participation in Microtech's event. "We learned that incredibly valuable knowledge was provided at last year’s event, and such knowledge is critical to our approach in adopting technology. We are excited to discover what new opportunities this year presents," said Erica Buckius, a paralegal at YBK&K. "Staying ahead of the curve in technology is not optional, it's vital for legal practitioners."

The event promises a celebrity lineup of speakers, including Robert Herjavec from "Shark Tank," Siri Co-Founder Adam Cheyer, and more. Together with Microtech’s Managing Directors, Brian Butterfield & Todd Cummings, they will dive into the intricacies of tech innovation, offering insights and tools to propel business growth.

Brian Karpf of YBK&K emphasizes, "Microtech’s IT services for law firms has been instrumental in our firm's growth, not only through their educational events but also by serving as our IT and cybersecurity provider. Their Small Business Tech Week promises to deliver powerful, free tools for firms aiming to thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape."

About Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, P.A.
Founded in 1990, Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, P.A. offers a blend of experience, scholarship, and talent in specialized legal areas. Their attorneys work together, pooling their expertise to manage complex cases effectively, leveraging advanced case-management technology to meet client goals efficiently. The firm prioritizes direct, personal engagement with clients and is often chosen through referrals from other law firms across Florida and the U.S. due to their commitment to excellent legal service.

Erica Buckius
Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, P.A.
