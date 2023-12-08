The New PX10 from Silicon Power Redefines Style and Functionality for High-Performance PSDs
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Power (SP) proudly introduces the PX10, a featherlight PCIe USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD. With read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s, multiple capacity options up to 4TB, and Apple ProRes support, the PX10 sets a new benchmark for portable storage to meet the demands of content creators and professionals as well as iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users.
The PX10 leverages its PCIe USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface to reach lightning-fast read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s [1], making it possible to upload a 10GB 4K video in about 15 seconds[1]! To fill the growing need for larger storage capacities, it’s available in up to 4TB for PC power users and those with substantial on-the-go storage requirements. And, to truly make it portable-friendly, the PX10 has successfully passed a stringent military-grade drop test , ensuring data integrity from accidental drops up to 1.2m [2].
Designed with photographers and videographers in mind, the PX10 supports Apple ProRes, enabling users to fully unlock the potential of their iPhones by capturing and storing high-quality videos directly onto the SSD. In fact, it is a vital companion for users with certain capacities – 4K 60fps mode requires an external SSD for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max in capacities of 128GB and above. The PX10 provides an easy way to sync and back-up mobile data; it even includes a sleek USB-C to USB-C cable to get the job done faster.
Beyond its technical prowess, the PX10 is a stylish accessory designed to meet the diverse preferences of users. It comes in pastel pink [3], a refreshing alternative to the classic black. Moreover, the PX10's ultra-thin profile, measuring just 10.3mm in height, not only contributes to its featherlight design, which is a mere 33g, but also enhances heat dissipation, making it an ideal solution for prolonged, intensive usage scenarios. The aluminum shell further contributes to its exceptional light weight and ensures that users can effortlessly connect it to their phones or camera rigs without the burden of excess weight.
The launch of the PX10 is a visible step towards making technology more appealing and accessible to everyone.
[1] Results are based on data from Silicon Power’s internal lab. Actual results may vary based on the environment, usage patterns, or other factors.
[2] The PX10 is MIL-STD 810H 516.8 certified.
[3] The pastel pink variant is available in select markets.
