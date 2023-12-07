CBP officers seize cocaine, methamphetamine and firearms

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted approximately 67 pounds of cocaine, 89 pounds of methamphetamine and multiple firearms in the first four days of December. The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $1.1 million.

“Our CBP officers continued vigilance in protecting the border achieves daily results,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “CBP officers remain dedicated to disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics and weapons from entering our country and reaching our communities.”

On Dec. 2, at the Port of Santa Teresa, Santa Teresa, New Mexico, CBP officers intercepted 26 pounds of cocaine. Cocaine filled bundles were located following a non-intrusive inspection and canine search of a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old male, Canadian citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes.

A few hours later at the Port of Presidio, Presidio, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 25 pounds of cocaine. The discovery was made when CBP officers conducted a search of a pickup truck driven by a 25-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. Multiple cocaine filled bundles were located within the center console area of the conveyance.

Antelope Wells crossing weapons seizure.

On Dec. 3, CBP officers at the Antelope Wells border crossing, Antelope Wells, New Mexico encountered a male, Mexican citizen traveling with is family, who arrived via the vehicle lanes. During a secondary inspection, CBP officers located several packages concealed within the vehicles center console. Further search resulted in the discovery of multiple weapons including shotguns, revolvers, pistols, and rifles along with weapon parts within the packages.

On Dec. 4, at the Port of Marcelino Serna, Tornillo, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 15 pounds of cocaine. Several bundles were located during a primary inspection of a vehicle that arrived via the vehicle lanes. The primary inspection was followed by a canine search of the vehicle driven by 24-year-old female Mexican citizen.

A few hours later at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 89 pounds of methamphetamine. The discovery was made when a 46-year-old female, Mexican citizen arrived via the vehicle lanes and anomalies were identified during a non-intrusive exam and canine search of the vehicle. Methamphetamine filled bundles were located throughout the vehicle.

Bridge of the Americas methamphetamine seizure.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.