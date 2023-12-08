Proud to be WBENC Certified

— CEO Cheryl Powell

Learn2Engage Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Learn2Engage, a business specializing in custom Training and Development, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by WBEC Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States. Learn2Engage has had a large impact on the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industries, with clients such as Sanofi, the Health Council of East Central Florida, Inc, and LUGPA.

“I am honored to be a part of an organization that takes pride in the development of women-owned businesses with unique and valuable services such as matchmaking sessions, that contribute to economic growth on a global scale,” says CEO Cheryl Powell. “One thing I strive for as a small, women-owned business, is to be recognized. WBENC will help shine the spotlight on my business by connecting me to supplier diversity and procurement executives at hundreds of major U.S. corporations and federal, state and local government entities.”

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by WBEC Florida is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has an appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrates their commitment to fostering diversity, and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

To learn more about Learn2Engage, please visit https://www.learn2engagenow.com

About Learn2Engage:

Learn2Engage, based in the central Florida area, is a virtual B2B company that specializes in creating customized eLearning courses that captivate learners and drive results. They design learning strategies grounded in methodology and principles to attract, engage, and motivate a multigenerational workforce. Products include Course Curriculums for the classroom and workshops, Storyboards, Software Simulations and Tutorials, Blended Learning programs, and online eLearning modules. For more information, please visit www.learn2engagenow.com or call (321) 300-5596.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with over 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness of why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.