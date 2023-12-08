Springer Realty Group Opens A New Office Location
Springer Realty Group introduces its ninth office location as it expands to Gilbertsville, PAEXTON, PA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springer Realty Group (SRG) has successfully opened their ninth office location in southeastern Pennsylvania, in support of their growing number of real estate agents in the area. The addition of SRG’s new Gilbertsville, PA location expands its presence towards Boyertown, PA in Berks County. The brokerage already offered agents 8 locations throughout the region with their Exton, Media, Chadds Ford, Limerick, Blue Bell, Wyomissing, Trevose, and Kennett Square offices.
“We are really excited to work with and support our agents in the Gilbertsville/Boyertown area”, says Stu Schulman, President of Springer Realty Group. "We want to continue to share our full-service brokerage and believe the addition of this location helps to assist those agents and delivers brand awareness that is supportive to their client's needs.”
Springer Realty Group has been in business for over 14 years, and they have experienced very strong growth largely because of their unique agency model as well as supportive leadership. With hundreds of agents located in PA, NJ, DE, and MD, Springer Realty Group provides agents with the freedom and flexibility to run their businesses alongside a streamlined model that allows their agents to keep 100% of their commissions, and opportunities to participate in additional passive income streams.
“The addition of our Gilbertsville location is another step towards the growth and expansion I envisioned back in 2009 when I introduced my brokerage to the Philadelphia region”, says Dave Springer, Owner, and Broker of Springer Realty Group. Springer continued, "We want to share our full-service brokerage with other real estate agents and are confident this new office location will deliver significant value to the REALTOR® community.
About Springer Realty Group:
Springer Realty Group is a locally owned, independent brokerage that was founded in 2009. More than just keeping 100% of their commissions, they provide significant support and training to their agents with opportunities to participate in multiple passive income streams. Licensed in 4 states (PA, NJ, MD, DE), Springer Realty Group runs a full-service operation leveraging the most advanced technology and marketing methods to maintain a competitive edge within the marketplace.
The new Gilbertsville, PA office is located at:
1831 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, suite 100
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
To learn more, go to https://www.springerrealtygroup.com/ or https://www.joinspringerrealtygroup.com/
