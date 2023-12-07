Diasome Pharmaceuticals Announces First Closing of Series C Financing Round

Diasome Secures Series C Funding with Eli Lilly Participation

CLEVELAND, OH, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages a novel hepatocyte cell targeting platform to develop innovative therapies for diabetes, obesity, and other metabolic disorders, has announced the first closing of its Series C financing today. This funding round, led by current investors, also includes participation from Eli Lilly and Company.

"We are gratified by the confidence shown in our work by the investors involved in this new funding," said Robert Geho, CEO of Diasome Pharmaceuticals. "This financing supports our ongoing clinical research and advancement of transformative treatments for people living with diabetes and other metabolic disorders."

Diasome is preparing to initiate its OPTI-2 trial, a Phase 2b, double-blinded, randomized controlled trial in people with type 1 diabetes. The OPTI-2 trial will investigate the effect of Diasome's HDV™ Insulin compared to standard of care insulin therapy on blood glucose control and hypoglycemia prevention over a six-month treatment period.

Diasome's pipeline features multiple innovative assets, including a low-dose oral incretin delivery system that explores the benefits of balanced hepatic and peripheral targeting. Additionally, the pipeline includes a novel hepatocyte-targeted drug strategy aimed at modulating a key underlying mechanism of type 2 diabetes.

About Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering hepatocyte cell drug targeting to restore hepatocyte metabolism and treat metabolic diseases. Diasome's Hepatocyte Targeting Platform reestablishes hepatocyte function, addressing the root cause of dysregulations central to major metabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia. Diasome aims to deliver superior patient outcomes and enhanced disease management by leveraging the hepatocyte's natural regulatory functions.

For additional details about Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., please visit www.diasome.com