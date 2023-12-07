OASIS Open and Cisco Champion AI Security in Joint Summit

Experts Discuss Strategies to Keep Pace with Emerging Threats in AI Security

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Security Summit, organized by OASIS Open and Cisco on November 30, 2023, brought together an exceptional array of speakers, each bringing unique insights and expertise to the table. Throughout the day-long event, cybersecurity and AI experts explored the challenges and opportunities associated with the implementation of AI solutions. Topics included the top AI threats and risks, AI vulnerability management and disclosure, challenges when monitoring AI implementations, upcoming regulations, and dealing with AI-enhanced disinformation. A key takeaway was the importance of establishing meaningful connections within the cybersecurity and AI communities, highlighting the need for collaboration and standards to address the dynamic nature of AI threats.

The hybrid nature of the event accommodated both in-person at the Cisco offices in Research Triangle Park, N.C., and virtual participation, with more than 1,200 registered individuals.

Omar Santos, Distinguished Engineer, Cisco, noted, “We had an incredible turnout, both virtually and in-person, for our inaugural AI Security Summit. There were impressive speakers and panelists whose insights enriched the discussions on the challenges in AI security. We have a shared commitment to advancing our understanding and practices in AI security, and this event really set the tone for ongoing collaboration within the AI and cybersecurity communities."

Jamie Clark, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, OASIS Open, echoed Santos' sentiments, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in tackling the evolving challenges in AI security. "As we reflect on the event, it is clear that the collaboration sparked at the summit will reverberate in ongoing efforts to advance AI security standards. OASIS and its members will continue to strive to secure the increasingly interconnected world of AI. It's events like these that propel our industry forward," said Clark.

OASIS is grateful to Cisco for hosting the inaugural summit and commends all participants for a successful event. The day was filled with dynamic and thought-provoking discussions, showcasing the importance of continued dialogue as AI evolves.

For those interested in revisiting the discussions or for anyone who missed the live event, the recordings will be made available on the OASIS YouTube channel and the event website.

About OASIS Open

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, emergency management, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. More information can be found at www.oasis-open.org.

