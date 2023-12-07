Two Found Guilty of Homicide in Connection to Death of Dodgeville, Wis. Woman

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that an Iowa County Jury found Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, Wis., and Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colo., guilty of First-Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the murder of their mother/grandmother in Dodgeville, Wis. on July 19, 2021.

“The convictions in this complex homicide case were possible because of the diligent work of those who investigated and prosecuted this case,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped hold the defendants accountable for this terrible crime.”

On July 19, 2021, the victim was found deceased in her Dodgeville, Wis., home. An autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning to be a contributing factor to the cause of death. According to the criminal complaint, the victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way was set to inherit upon the victim’s death. The complaint states that there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home. Mr. Way purchased products known to react together to create carbon monoxide and Mr. Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was seen on camera at the victim’s home on the night of her death.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and DCI with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Fire, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office - Colorado, UW Hospital, Glendale Police Department, Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Marshals Service, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Victim services were provided by the Iowa County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Nathaniel Adamson and Edward Minser.