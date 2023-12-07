AstaGuru's 'Modern Odyssey' Auction Unveils a Diverse Collection of Indian Art

F N Souza | Still life with Veronica's veil.jpg Bikash Bhattacharjee | Doll Gulammohammed Sheikh | Alphabet Stories II .jpg

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AstaGuru, India's premier online auction house, is proud to announce its upcoming 'Modern Odyssey' Auction, featuring a diverse collection of Indian art. The auction, which will take place on 11-12 December, 2023, will showcase over 200 works by some of the most renowned artists in the country, providing a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to acquire rare and exceptional pieces.

The 'Modern Odyssey' online auction will offer a glimpse into the dynamic evolution of Indian art over the decades. The collection includes works by legendary artists such as Jamini Roy, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, and many others, spanning various styles and mediums. From traditional paintings to contemporary sculptures, the auction will feature a wide range of artworks, each with its own unique story and cultural significance.

According to Sunny Chandiramani, Senior Vice President, Client Relations at AstaGuru, "We are thrilled to present this diverse collection of Indian art in our 'Modern Odyssey' Auction. Our aim is to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India and celebrate the evolution of Indian art through the works of some of the most talented artists in the country. We believe that this auction will not only provide a platform for art enthusiasts to acquire exceptional pieces but also contribute to the growth and recognition of Indian art globally."

Highlighted works in this online auction include a vibrant creation by Manjit Bawa, capturing the essence of Indian mythology, a masterpiece by N.S. Bendre depicting the timeless bond between mother and child, and a majestic piece by Thota Vaikuntam portraying rural life in Andhra Pradesh.

The auction also features notable works by Gulammohammed Sheikh, Bikash Bhattacharjee, F. N. Souza, J Swaminathan, K H Ara, and Ram Kumar, among others. Additionally, sculptural masterpieces by eminent artists such as Prodosh Das Gupta, Himmat Shah, and Amar Nath Sehgal will be showcased.

The 'Modern Odyssey' Auction promises to take art enthusiasts on a captivating journey through the soul of Indian art, celebrating the rich cultural narrative shaped by these masterful creations.

To view the entire catalogue, please visit www.astaguru.com.

About AstaGuru:

AstaGuru Auction House was conceptualised in the year 2008 with the sole purpose of creating a safe and secure platform to conduct online auctions for Contemporary & Modern Indian Art. Over the years, AstaGuru has curated auctions encompassing diverse categories, our portfolio includes art, jewellery, collectibles, fine silver & timepieces. In 2018, AstaGuru became the first Indian auction house to present an exclusive edition for vintage and classic cars. “AstaGuru has strived to successfully bridge the gap between prospective buyers and consignors by transcending the limitations of live auctions. AstaGuru imparts effortless transparency to the process of acquiring and selling art and rare collectibles. The online module offers bidders the opportunity to bid from the comfort of their houses or while they are on the go.

For more information, please log on to www.astaguru.com

