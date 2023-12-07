Comms Factory Publishes Its 50th Video on YouTube
Public relations instructional video series enters its third yearCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, the press release writing and publicity service for entrepreneurs and small businesses, today announced that is has published its 50th video on its YouTube channel. The channel is devoted to helping entrepreneurs, non-profits, creative talent, and others learn the rudiments of public relations. The latest video “How to Distribute a Press Release,” offers details on how individuals can handle press release distribution on their own—without having to hire a PR firm.
The videos, which have been viewed over 20,000 times, cover such topics as “How to Get PR Without Hiring an Agency,” “Public Relations Examples,” and “What is Social Proof?” For almost any imaginable PR topic, the Comms Factory YouTube channel offers an instructional video.
“Our videos are not fancy,” said CEO and founder Hugh Taylor. “They’re mostly just me talking over PowerPoint slides, but we have received a great deal of positive feedback from viewers. People tend to say, ‘Oh, that’s how you do that!’ or, ‘Why won’t anyone else explain this to me?’ Our feeling is that an informed customer is a good customer. Unfortunately, a lot of people in my industry feel it’s better to present PR as some sort of magical dark art that only a select few would ever understand. Not only is that untrue, it’s unhealthy for building trust-based client relationships. We value transparency, and our customers do as well.”
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. We are a team of experienced corporate communications professionals that offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. Our goal is to enable our clients to promote themselves in multiple media outlets as economically as possible.
