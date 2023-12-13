Zil Money Upgrades its Cloud Banking Services with Advanced Features

The upgraded Cloud Banking service allows users to open an Account in the US remotely, create Virtual Cards, and make seamless ACH or Wire transactions.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, has launched its upgraded Cloud Banking services that let users open digital accounts in the US remotely, create virtual cards, and make smooth ACH and wire transactions. The latest update ensures more user-friendliness and intuitive banking experience.

The upgraded Cloud Banking platform breaks down geographical barriers, letting foreigners open US business accounts and do business without being physically present. The platform's Cloud Banking service offers Virtual Cards that enable real-time tracking of spending for accurate financial insights. It also lets users pay and get paid seamlessly, like online bill payments and invoice management, making financial transactions easier through its cloud-based interface. Zil Money makes transactions easy with smooth ACH and domestic wire transfers, offering users a convenient and efficient financial experience.

The SaaS platform is committed to continuous improvement and anticipates further enhancing the Cloud Banking platform in the coming days. In the phase 2 upgrade, more features are expected to be introduced, including international wires, multiple accounts, currency exchange, and physical cards.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of Zil Money, ZilBank, and OnlineCheckWriter.com, delivers innovative payment solutions that suit evolving business needs. The platform integrates with popular accounting and payroll software, providing diverse payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. This flexibility empowers users to select their preferred payment methods, ensuring efficient and cost-effective transactions within a single platform.

Zil Money, a leading financial technology SaaS platform, has over 800k users and has processed $50 billion in transactions. Whether a small business owner or an individual handling personal finances, Zil Money offers a smooth and secure solution for all financial requirements. Its user-friendly interface and innovative payment services position it for global growth, catering to businesses worldwide.